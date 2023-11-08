The President of the Sovereignty Council confirms that the armed forces will continue in the Battle of Karama until the rebellion is defeated

Sudanese Net:

The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, confirmed that the Armed Forces went to the Jeddah podium in accordance with what was previously agreed upon, with the rebellion leaving civilian neighborhoods, government and service facilities, and the streets.

When addressing the officers, non-commissioned officers, soldiers, and summoners of the Wadi Saydna Military District, he said that if the rebellion refuses peace and goes on the path of peaceful solutions, there will be no solution other than a military solution.

He saluted the martyrs of the Battle of Karama, praising the sacrifices of the Sudanese people and their support of the armed forces and regular forces. The Chairman of the Sovereignty Council indicated that there are some politicians and political parties that have accepted the labor force and taken it abroad as pawns, allied with the rebellion to implement the agenda of countries that have an interest in dismantling Sudan and displacing its people. Stressing that the armed forces will not allow the disintegration and collapse of Sudan, will not yield to any external pressure, and will not compromise the country’s sovereignty.

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)

Share this: Facebook

X

