Felipe Vega de la Cuadra, grandson of the writer José de la Cuadra, former Vice Minister of Defense, former Minister of Government and former Governor of Azuay, social psychologist, narrator and political analyst, made a psychological approach to the personality of the 8 candidates who intend to reach the throne presidential election this coming August 20. The profile he outlined was the following: 1. Otto Zolennhozner, manic depressive, his…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook