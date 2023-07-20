The presidential debate is coming – breaking latest news

Luis Jimenez Tenesaca

We are weeks away from having a debate between candidates for the Presidency of the Republic for the second time, since the reforms to the Democracy Code were applied.

And it is that presidential debates are a fundamental part of the democratic process in many countries around the world and Ecuador is no exception. These public events, in which presidential candidates meet to discuss their political platforms and proposals, play a crucial role in the electoral process and in strengthening democracy.

Among some important aspects of the presidential debates is the rapprochement with the voters, and that is that presidential debates offer the candidates the opportunity to connect directly with the citizens. Through these meetings, voters can assess each candidate’s personality, character and leadership ability. The debates allow citizens to gain an in-depth understanding of the presidential hopefuls and make informed decisions about who has the necessary vision and competence to lead the country.

In the debates, the candidates have the possibility to explain their political programs in more detail. In an electoral process, it is common for candidates to present their proposals through speeches, interviews and written documents. However, presidential debates offer a platform where candidates can directly confront each other’s policies, argue their views, and refute opposing claims. This gives voters a clearer view of each candidate’s ideas and policies.

It is important that we take the debates as a rendering of accounts, because they are an opportunity for the candidates to render accounts to the citizens. During these events, seekers must face difficult and critical questions about their past actions and present stances. This forces candidates to be transparent and accountable to the electorate. In addition, the debates allow citizens to gauge how candidates respond to questions and how they handle pressure in challenging situations.

In addition, they are an excellent way to promote civic education and citizen participation. These events attract the attention of a wide audience, including people who may not be very involved in politics. By watching the debates, citizens can better understand the political and social problems facing the country and learn about the various solutions proposed by the candidates. This greater understanding fosters active participation in the electoral process and in political decision-making.

After this event, the candidates can have a significant impact on the citizens’ vote. Voters can change their preference for a candidate based on performance and responses during debates. A candidate who stands out in a debate can gain momentum in the polls and increase their chances of winning the election. Debates can also affect public opinion on certain key topics or issues, thus influencing the future direction of the country.

Presidential debates are an essential pillar of modern democracy. These public confrontations between candidates allow citizens to make informed decisions, evaluate proposed policies and judge the leadership abilities of the candidates. In addition, they promote civic participation, accountability and transparency in politics. It is therefore vital that presidential debates remain a fundamental practice in electoral processes, as they play a crucial role in strengthening democratic institutions and empowering citizens to make decisions that affect the future of the country.

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

