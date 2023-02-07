Let us remember that Belisario Bentacur was president of Colombia between 1982 and 1986, who was a lawyer, writer, poet and political activist of the Conservative Party. He is remembered for his attempts to seek peace in the country, for living and being in front of the Holocaust at the Palace of Justice in 1985, which generated various comments regarding his management of that historic event as painful for the nation.

According to Andrea Guzmán, her then godfather disappeared after becoming president of the country, because he did not answer the calls of his father and family. The actress told her story just days after the 100th birthday of the former president.

The moving last video of Iván Lalinde with his mother

Without a doubt, Iván Lalinde is recognized not only for all his appearances on television, but also for his personality, always described -or almost- as a warm and even tender person.

In the last hours, the presenter shared a video on his social networks of what was his last visit to his deceased mother.

“On December 13 I went to Medellín in the afternoon, a work trip. I had a few minutes to stop by my mother’s house to say hello and give her a hug. Although Mrs. Tere was in the middle of a nap, I snuggled up to her and told her what I always told her: I LOVE YOU! That day we said goodbye. She gave me her blessing between dreams and gave me her love,” he wrote.