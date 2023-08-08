The presidential summit of the Amazon begins in Belém

(From left to right) The Foreign Minister of Ecuador, Gustavo Manrique; Guyana Prime Minister Mark Phillips; the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro; the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; the president of Bolivia, Luis Arce; the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte; The Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, and the Foreign Minister of Suriname, Albert Ramdin, pose during the Amazon Summit today, in Belém (Brazil). EFE / Antonio Lacerda

The IV summit of the presidents that make up the Amazon biome kicked off this Tuesday in the Brazilian city of Belém, where they will discuss their proposals to guarantee the survival of the largest tropical forest on the planet.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silvainaugurated a meeting in which the Eight Amazon countries will propose joint solutions to the serious challenges facing the biomesuch as deforestation, illegal mining and drug trafficking.

The meeting takes place within the framework of the Organization of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty (OTCA), created in 1995 and made up of Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela.

This is the bloc’s first meeting since 2009, when the Brazilian progressive leader also summoned his Amazon partners, albeit in the city of Manaus.

In addition to Lula, the presidents Luis Arce (Bolivia), Gustavo Petro (Colombia) and Dina Boluarte (Peru) are participating.

Low

The Venezuelan president, Nicolas Maduroafflicted with otitis, has been absent at the last minute and Vice President Delcy Rodríguez came in his place.

Nor will the rulers be Guillermo Lasso (Ecuador), Chan Santokhi (Surinam) e Irfan Ali (Guyana) for various reasons, although these countries are represented at the summit by other members of their cabinets.

At the end of this first day, the countries will release a joint declaration that will include “new tasks and goals” for the preservation of the threatened Amazon forest, according to the Brazilian Foreign Minister, Mauro Vieira.

Already on Wednesday, the meeting will be extended to the invited countries: Indonesia, the Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, holders of large areas of tropical forest; Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, France, Germany and Norway.

Deforestation

The Amazon has an area of ​​6.3 million square kilometers and is home to the largest hydrographic basin in the world. In addition, close to 50 million people live inside, most of them in a precarious situation.

In 2022, deforestation throughout the Amazon reached almost 20,000 square kilometers, 21% more than in 2021, the highest figure since 2004according to data from the Andean Amazon Monitoring Project, with Brazil, Bolivia and Peru leading the statistics.

The scientific community has warned that the Amazon forest is approaching “a point of no return”, stage in which the jungle will lose its ability to regenerate and will gradually become a savannah. EFE

