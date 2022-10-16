The 20th National Congress of the Party’s Presidium held its first meeting

Xi Jinping attended the meeting and delivered an important speech

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 15. The Presidium of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held its first meeting in the Great Hall of the People on the afternoon of the 15th.

At the meeting, under the chairmanship of Wang Huning, secretary general of the conference, the list of the Standing Committee of the Presidium composed of 46 people including Comrade Xi Jinping was approved by a show of hands.

Subsequently, the meeting carried out various agendas under the chairmanship of Comrade Xi Jinping. The meeting adopted Ding Xuexiang, Chen Xi, Guo Shengkun and Huang Kunming as deputy secretary-generals of the meeting by show of hands.

The meeting passed the examination report on the qualifications of delegates by the Qualification Examination Committee of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

According to the report, a total of 2,296 representatives were elected by various electoral units across the country and announced with the approval of the central government. After review, it was confirmed that the qualifications of 2,296 representatives were valid. The conference should be attended by 2296 representatives.

The report said that the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core attaches great importance to the election of the 20th National Congress. Since November last year, under the strong leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the CPC Central Committee, all electoral units have adhered to the fundamental principles of the party constitution, adhered to the nature and purpose of the party, and strengthened the party’s leadership throughout the entire process of representative election work, and fully developed the inner-party Democracy, strict qualification conditions, strict selection procedures, strict election discipline, and solidly do a good job in the election of representatives.

The report said that in the process of generating representatives, each electoral unit adhered to bottom-up, top-bottom integration, repeated deliberation, and level-by-level selection, and fully listened to the opinions of grass-roots party organizations, representatives of party congresses, and the majority of party members. With full coverage, the participation rate of party members reached 99.5%. Insist on putting political standards in the first place, conduct in-depth and practical political quality inspections, and strictly control the politics of candidates; all inspection objects have been carefully checked with the “four musts” and implemented “double-signature” of clean government opinions. According to the solicitation of opinions and verification, adjustments were made to those who were not suitable as representatives. Each electoral unit convenes a plenary meeting of the party committee or an enlarged meeting of the party committee (party group) to determine the candidate candidates by voting. With the exception of Tibet and Xinjiang, where the Party Central Committee approves the implementation of equal elections, each electoral unit convenes a Party Congress or a Party Representative Meeting, and the 20 representatives attending the Party Congress are elected by differential election, and the differential ratio is more than 15%, which is in line with the requirements of the Party Central Committee. The publicity of the representative election work was strengthened, and the representative election work was reported in various forms through the central news media.

The report said that the deputies to the 20th National Congress generally meet the conditions set by the Party Central Committee, have high ideological and political quality, good work style and conduct and strong deliberation ability, have made obvious achievements in their respective positions, and are among the members of the Communist Party. Excellent molecules; the representative structure and distribution are relatively reasonable, and the composition ratios meet the requirements of the Party Central Committee and are widely representative.

According to the report, referring to the practice of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CPC Central Committee has designated 83 specially invited representatives to attend the 20th Party Congress.

The meeting passed the election method (draft) of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and submitted it to the delegations for consideration.

The meeting also adopted non-voting and guest matters. The Central Committee decided to invite relevant responsible comrades within the Party and some non-Party figures to attend the conference as nonvoting delegates. Attending the meeting were: members of the 19th Central Committee, alternate members and members of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection who were not deputies to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, members of the former Central Advisory Committee who were not deputies to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, special invited representatives, and other relevant comrades, a total of 354 people. As guests attending the opening and closing meetings of the conference include: current and former vice-chairmen of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, vice-chairmen of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, non-party people, the central committees of democratic parties in Beijing, vice-chairmen of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, non-party representatives, There are 154 representatives of religious circles, democratic parties, non-party affiliations and people from ethnic and religious circles in the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.

The presidium meeting also adopted the agenda of the 20th National Congress. According to this schedule, the 20th National Congress will open on the morning of October 16 and close on the morning of October 22.