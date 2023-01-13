2023-01-13 18:43

Source: Zhejiang News Client

Reporter Jiang Xinru Wang Luyi

The Presidium of the First Session of the Fourteenth Provincial People’s Congress held the third meeting

Propose the list of candidates for various elections and the draft list of members of the special committees of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress, and submit them to all the representatives for deliberation and discussion; decide on the scrutineers of the general assembly; propose the draft list of the chief voters of the general assembly, and submit them to the general assembly for voting

The Bureau of the First Session of the Fourteenth Provincial People’s Congress held its third meeting on the afternoon of January 13.

The meeting voted by a show of hands to propose the members of the Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress, the governor and deputy governor of the Provincial People’s Government, the director of the Provincial Supervisory Committee, the president of the Provincial Higher People’s Court, the candidates for the Chief Procurator of the Provincial People’s Procuratorate, and The list of candidates for the 14th National People’s Congress of Zhejiang Province and the list of members of the special committees of the 14th National People’s Congress of Zhejiang Province will be submitted to all representatives for deliberation and discussion.

The meeting also decided on the scrutineer of the meeting by show of hands; proposed a draft list of the director of the meeting and submitted it to the meeting for voting.

The meeting was presided over by Li Weining, executive chairman of the bureau. Yi Lianhong, Wang Hao, Wang Cheng, Liang Liming, Chen Jinbiao, Xiong Jianping, Li Xuezhong, Zhao Guangjun, Shi Jixi, Lu Jun and members of the presidium attended the meeting.