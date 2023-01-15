Huasheng Online, January 14th (all-media reporter Chen Angang) On the afternoon of the 14th, the presidium of the first session of the 13th Provincial CPPCC held its second meeting. Chairman Mao Wanchun, Lai Mingyong, Zhang Jian, Zhang Zhuohua, Hu Weilin, Li Min, Xiao Bailing, Guo Zhenggui, Pan Biling and He Jihua attended the meeting.

The meeting was presided over by Mao Wanchun, secretary of the party group of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference. Sui Zhongcheng, Member of the Standing Committee of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and Director of the United Front Work Department of the Provincial Party Committee, made an explanation, and Wu Jianjun, Vice President and Dean of Education of the National University of Defense Technology attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the election method (draft) for the first meeting of the 13th Hunan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference; reviewed the proposed list of candidates for the Chairman, Vice-Chairman, Secretary-General, and Standing Committee of the 13th Hunan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (draft); reviewed The first meeting of the 13th Provincial Political Consultative Conference elected the chief voter and scrutineer recommended list (draft).