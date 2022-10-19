Twenty major news centers held collective interviews

The spokesperson of the Shandong delegation introduced the delegation to study and discuss the report of the 20th National Congress and answered questions

On the afternoon of October 19, the Twenty Press Center held the third group interview at the Media Center. The spokespersons of the delegations from Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi and Hainan attended the meeting, introduced the delegation’s study and discussion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China report, and answered questions from reporters.

The spokesman of the Shandong delegation, Bai Yugang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and the Minister of the Propaganda Department, said that the Shandong delegation has a total of 74 representatives, the largest number of representatives from the province and city. In the past few days, Shandong representatives have studied and discussed the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China earnestly, talking about development, achievements and prospects. In the past ten years, the development and changes in Shandong’s east are the real and concrete epitome of the country’s historic achievements and historic changes in the new era. Looking forward to the new journey, all the representatives are full of firm belief and confidence to win, and will work tirelessly with the people of the province to build Shandong better and make more and greater contributions to the country.

When answering the question on how to implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s “Three Going Forward” and realize innovation and development, Bai Yugang said that Shandong will focus on what the country needs and what Shandong can do, and “enhance its advantages, develop its strengths, and integrate strongly.” , give full play to its comparative advantages in nine aspects, implement the “Top Ten Demand Expansion” actions on the demand side, develop the “Top Ten Industries” on the supply side, actively integrate into the national strategy, promote higher-quality open cooperation, and lead the way in serving and integrating into the new development pattern. Focus on four major events, implement the State Council’s “Opinions on Supporting Shandong to Deepen the Conversion of New and Old Growth Drivers to Promote Green, Low-Carbon and High-Quality Development”, lead all-round innovation with “ten innovations”, and create first-class innovation with policy innovation and institutional mechanism innovation. Talent environment and business environment, gather scientific research forces for independent innovation, and take the lead in enhancing the innovation of economic and social development; adhere to problem-oriented, systematic concepts, focus on large-scale protection and governance, draw a blueprint to the end, and build the Yellow River Basin with high quality The Green Ecological Corridor and the Long-term Anlan Demonstration Zone promote the “double prosperity” of material civilization and spiritual civilization, so that the masses have a full sense of gain, happiness and security, and take the lead in ecological protection and high-quality development in the Yellow River Basin .

The spokesperson of the Shandong delegation also introduced the innovative development achievements in the ecological protection of the Yellow River Basin. Bai Yugang said that as the estuary of the Yellow River, Shandong’s mission is to ensure the safety of the Yellow River, the water volume of the Yellow River, and the cleanliness of the Yellow River. We adhere to the linkage of rivers and seas, the mutual assistance of cadres and branches, and the synergy between the two sides of the strait. Adhere to the people as the center, focus on letting the common people live a good life, and make every village more beautiful and better through the “five major revitalizations” of the countryside. Implement cultural “two innovations”, strengthen the construction of Shandong cultural context, advocate virtue and healthy new life, implement “Shandong handmade” and “Shandong intelligent manufacturing” projects, build an immersive experience corridor along the Yellow River, and let “meet the sea along the Yellow River” “Become a bright business card of “Hospitality Shandong Good Products Shandong”.