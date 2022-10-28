The assembly of journalists and journalists of Repubblica is incredulous and indignant at the statements of the director Maurizio Molinari which constitute a serious offense to the entire editorial body, whose commitment and professionalism are diminished. A summary editorial reorganization plan is told in an interview with a trade magazine without ever being presented, in its details and implications, first to the cdr and then to the editorial staff, as the correct trade union procedures would require. The request to the director to present his Plan in the assembly so that it can be voted on – which we repeat – was therefore ignored.

The editorial staff’s request to the director and the publisher to give immediate answers to the serious problems of the moment, starting with the drop in sales at the newsstands, was ignored. Crucial issues – such as the new model of integration between the print edition and the website, such as the influence of the trends of interest observed on the Net on editorial choices – are presented in unconvincing terms. Their exposition – moreover in incorrect and irrational ways – does not respond to the doubts and concerns of the editorial staff of Repubblica.

The assembly of journalists and journalists of the Repubblica categorically opposes the transfer from Rome to Milan of the Affari & Finanza editorial staff. The assembly also announces an immediate strike day that will affect the entire editorial body and all information platforms, according to the procedures decided by the Editorial Committee. The journalists and journalists of Repubblica will not sign their editorial contents of any kind and on any information platform until they receive concrete and convincing answers, in the assembly and only in the seats dedicated to the comparison.

For this reason, the newspaper will not be on newsstands on Saturday 29 October and the site will not be updated until 7 pm on the same day.

The assembly of journalists and journalists of the Republic