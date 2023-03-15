▲ Trends in the Chinese stock market (Source = eBest Investment & Securities)

On the 15th, eBest Investment & Securities analyzed that the Chinese stock market fell due to caution ahead of the maturity of 200 billion yuan the previous day and the announcement of real economic indicators.

As of the 14th, China‘s Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3245, down 0.72% from the previous day. The Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.77 percent to 11,417.

Choi Jin-young, a researcher at eBest Investment & Securities, said, “Before the arrival of the 200 billion yuan maturity and the announcement of the real economy indicators, the Chinese government reiterated its will to stabilize the economy through domestic demand and investment expansion, and local governments The news of subsidies to tech companies was a positive factor. Rumors of securing technology from major semiconductor companies and the government’s strengthening of semiconductor development also contributed to offsetting the drop.”

Researcher Choi said, “There was an inflow of 755 million yuan in foreign funds,” and “1.577 billion yuan was outflowed from Hugutong, and 2.332 billion yuan was inflowed from Shengutong.”

Meanwhile, according to eBest Investment & Securities, rumors have recently spread that Huawei has strengthened its semiconductor business by attracting an investment of 400 billion yuan and succeeded in developing semiconductor stacking technology, but Huawei refuted that it is unfounded. In addition, it is known that rumors such as Shanghai fostering two global top-notch semiconductor companies and that SMIC has secured 7-nano technology are also spreading.