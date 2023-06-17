Home » The price guarantor initiates collaboration with chambers of commerce
The price guarantor initiates collaboration with chambers of commerce

The price guarantor initiates collaboration with chambers of commerce

Monitoring of wholesale prices in the agri-food sector

The Guarantor for price surveillance, Benedetto Mineohas launched a pilot project for the continuous transmission of data and information collected by some Chambers of Commerce on wholesale prices in the agri-food sector in their territories.

The project, carried out in collaboration with Unioncamere and some Chambers of Commerce, provides for the sharing of data on the supply chain price of some products by monitoring the cost of raw materials (wheat, corn and livestock) and the wholesale price of food goods particularly representative of household spending (meat, milk, cheese, eggs, oils, rice and cereals).

The involvement of the Chambers of Commerce, which adds to the collaboration started a few days ago with the Regions, will constitute a further tool with which the Guarantor will be able to carry out increasingly accurate and widespread monitoring of prices in the early stages of the agro-food chainthus making it possible to highlight any tensions that may arise and at the same time anticipate the possible impact on household budgets.

