The Price Guarantor solicits explanations on the expensive flights from the airlines

by admin
Abnormal increases on some critical routes, the Commission convened for 20 July

On the recommendation of Minister Adolfo bearthis afternoon the Guarantor for price surveillance, Benedetto Mineo, discussed the main ones airline companies (ITA Airways, Ryanair, Malta Air, Aeroitalia, Easyjet, Neos and Wizz Air) to analyze the dynamics of the average prices of airline tickets in recent months on domestic routes.

In the light of the data released by ISTAT relating to the month of May 2023, which recorded average increases of 40% on an annual basis, during the meetings the companies were asked for precise explanations on the price dynamics and in particular on certain routes that have seen an anomalous variation, which must be provided within 10 days.

At the center of the checks, in fact, of the MIMIT is the trend of the prices of tickets some sections that connect the cities of Rome and Milan, with Venice, Palermo, Catania and Cagliari.

The Guarantor communicated that the next meeting of the Commission for price monitoring will be held on Thursday 20 July and will serve to compare the data provided by the companies with those already available.

