The price of salchipapa would have increased 20% in Valledupar restaurants

The services offered by restaurants in Valledupar increased by 20,4% in the last year according to the consumer price index (CPI) published by the National Administrative Department of Statistics, DANE, with an April cut-off.

To understand the inflationary effect, the statistical entity explains that the CPI is an indicator that allows measuring the average percentage change in prices between two time periods, of a set of goods and services that households purchase for consumption.

Thus, it is possible to affirm that a personal fast food dish such as salchipapa, whose average value in April 2022 was $15.000in the same month, but this year it went up to $18.000 in a city establishment.

A roasted breast of 250 gramsfor example, with a portion of potatoes, bun or arepa, which currently has a value of $22.000 in a restaurant on the ninth street, a year ago it cost 17.600.

THE CURRENT ALSO RISED

The executive lunch, also known as ‘current’, that are offered in traditional dining rooms in the capital of César also had variations in price.

EL PILÓN observed in a place in the historic center that the cheapest dish (consisting of soup, some kind of meat, rice, salad, potato, or another type of food, and juice) went from around $8,000 to a little less than ten A thousand pesos.

THE RISE IN FOOD

One of the factors that has pushed prices up is the rising food prices and non-alcoholic beverages that, in Valledupar, reached the 15,7 % in the last 12 months, according to DANE data, because restaurants also make a market.

Annual inflation by cities. /PHOTO: DANE.



This was recognized by the director of the Association of the Gastronomic Industry in CesarJavier Arroyo, who assured this publishing house that “inflation is killing restaurants because input costs have tripled.”

The final consumer would be the most affected. “We have had to raise, many times, the prices of our menus, the client can’t stand so many increases and neither can the restaurants”, added the union leader.

