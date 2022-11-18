[The Epoch Times, November 17, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Xiao Lusheng) “It’s been three years, and I haven’t felt as sad as this year.” “Looking at the green and green vegetables rotting in the ground, I feel like my heart is bleeding. People in Henan lamented that a large number of vegetables could not be sold due to the traffic jam due to the epidemic.

“First Finance and Economics” reported on November 16 that Zhifang Town, Ruzhou City, Henan Province has planted more than 200,000 mu of vegetables this year. According to the plan, it can produce 3.5 million kilograms of shallots, 930,000 kilograms of spinach, and 510,000 kilograms of radishes. , 3.17 million kilograms of coriander and other vegetable categories. Vegetables used to be the main source of income for the villagers, but this year, they have become their biggest worry.

Yu Hang, a vegetable broker in the local vegetable wholesale market, said on the 15th that in previous years, the vegetable market he was in sold more than 20,000 catties of vegetables every year, and a truck of about 20 tons could drive 6 vehicles a day. If it is reduced to a loss, it can only sell more than 4,000 catties a day.

He said that in previous years, the price of shallots was 1.5 yuan/catties, but this year the price has been reduced to 0.5 yuan/catties, but they still cannot be sold.

Yu Hang said that he has grown 34 acres of vegetables, but currently sells less than one-sixth of them, and basically throws away 19 acres of vegetables at a loss.

Seeing that dozens of acres of vegetables were about to rot in the ground, Yu Hang sighed: “It’s been three years (the epidemic), and it’s never been as sad as this year.”

He said that at the beginning of the epidemic, Ruzhou City was not a key area of ​​the epidemic, and merchants from other places could still purchase goods from the local vegetable wholesale market, but the situation is quite different now.

The report said that the epidemic disrupted the rhythm of life of the villagers.

In late September this year, during the season when vegetables were collectively marketed for sale, an epidemic broke out in Ruzhou City. Local vegetable farmers could not harvest normally, nor could they sell vegetables on the market.

Most of the vegetables in Zhifang Town are sold to other provinces, including Shanxi Province, Shaanxi Province, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, Jiangsu Province, Hunan Province, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Hebei Province, Beijing City, Anhui Province, and also sold to Luoyang City, Pingdingshan City, Nanyang City, Zhengzhou City and other regions.

According to the report, at present, foreign trucks cannot enter, local trucks cannot exit, and urban vegetable markets and residential areas cannot sell normally.

In addition to Zhifang Town, vegetable farmers in Houji Town, Zhenping County, Nanyang City, and Guandu Town, Hansi Town, Zhongmu County, Zhengzhou City also have common experiences. Houji Town, Zhenping County, Nanyang City is a well-known vegetable planting base in the north. The local 20 million catties of seasonal fresh vegetables are facing slow sales.

Yang Tong from Hua County, Anyang City, Henan Province said that the same is true in his hometown. This year, the prices of radishes and cabbage have been reduced to one or two cents a catty, but merchants still rarely come to collect them.

He said that spinach and coriander were thrown away on the way back to his hometown, and the locals couldn’t finish them.

Yang Tong’s cousin planted 10 mu of cabbage and 30 mu of green onions, but they never sold them. The weather is getting colder and colder, and the ground is about to freeze. If the land is not vacated, not only the vegetables will rot, but also the wheat will not be able to grow.

“Looking at the green and green vegetables rotting in the ground, I feel like my heart is bleeding.” Yang Tong said.

In addition to agriculture, other industries in Henan Province are also depressed.

The Financial Associated Press reported that on November 14, social media reported that Henan’s largest local real estate developer, Jianye Group, had laid off 7,000 employees. A number of employees working in Jianye Group revealed that this matter is true and mobilization work has been carried out.

“21st Century Business Herald” reported that in September 2021, a distress letter issued by Jianye Group to the Henan Provincial Government “Report on Major Risks and Crisis in the Enterprise and Request for Help and Rescue” was widely circulated, and was later reported by the parties concerned. confirm. The distress letter stated that due to the impact of the flood and the epidemic, the total loss of CCRE exceeded 5 billion yuan, major risks and crises have emerged, and the group has entered a state of wartime emergency.

In addition, there have been incidents such as mine explosions at rural banks, unfinished building owners taking to the streets to protest, and Zhengzhou Foxconn employees fleeing in Henan Province this year.

