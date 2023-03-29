The United States Embassy in El Salvador reported that the application for visitor visas for business or tourism will increase from $160 to $185 as of May 30, 2023, as detailed in a statement.

“The fee for business or tourist visitor visas (B1/B2), BCC, and other non-petition based VINs, such as student visas and exchange visitor visas, will increase from $160 to $185,” the statement said. .

The diplomatic institution also clarified that “visa applicants who pay the visa application processing fee have 365 days from the payment to make the appointment regardless of when the payment was made,” read the statement, which specifies that said measure also applies to all payments made before May 30 of this year.

Likewise, the statement from the United States Embassy in El Salvador details that the fee for certain non-immigrant visas, based on petitions for temporary workers (categories H, L, O, P, Q and R), will increase between $190 to $205 .