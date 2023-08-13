The prices of new projects along the route have frequently hit high

Benefited from the unit price of new projects in Beitou Park, which has stabilized below the million-dollar mark, the spillover benefits of housing prices have been extended to along the Beitou Red Line, including Mili’an, Qiyan, and Beitou Station. , set new highs in the surrounding areas one after another, despite this, the buying momentum is not bad, and Beitou has now become the hottest administrative district in the housing market in Beishi.

Beitou Shilin Science and Technology Park is geographically close to living circles such as Beitou and Tianmu. In terms of transportation, there are Mingde, Zhishan and Shilin stations on the Danshui Line. Beishike covers an area of ​​94.38 hectares, and it is a battleground for more than 30 builders to plant their flags. After the initial trial of “Home Furnishing Seal Jade” and “Huagu Wenlin” launched at the beginning of last year, the transaction price per ping That is, jump directly to three digits.

Observing the housing price trend of Beishike Park, the current regional high is “Cathay Yongcui”, with an asking price of 1.25 to 1.35 million yuan per ping. There are currently 91 transaction records for the real price of this case, with an average transaction price of about 1.2 million yuan, and the highest transaction price It is 1.327 million yuan on the 26th floor of the top floor. “Huagu Shangwenlin” currently has 61 transaction records with an average transaction price of about 1.18 million yuan, and the highest transaction price is 1.28 million yuan on the 25th floor of the top floor.

In addition, “Puyuan Pukaishi” currently has 35 transaction records at real prices, with an average transaction price of about 1.13 million yuan, and the highest transaction price is 1.283 million yuan on the 23rd floor. “Hongpu Yangming” has an asking price of 1.09 to 1.22 million yuan per ping. Currently, there are 76 transaction records for real prices, with an average transaction price of about 1.067 million yuan, and the highest transaction price is 1.105 million yuan on the 12th floor.

Benefiting from the fact that the unit price of new projects in Beishike Park has stabilized below the one-million mark, the spillover benefits of housing prices have been extended to along the Beitou Red Line. The new projects entering the market in the second and third quarters of this year include the “Xia Mushi” around the Mili’an Station , the base area is 301.84 ping, the floor plan is a building with 13 floors above ground and 3 floors underground, with a total of 53 households. It was the first time that the opening price in this area broke through the record of 9.

In addition, the “Changyao Four Seasons” in the Qiyan rezoning area of ​​Qiyan Station is planned to be two buildings with 9 floors above the ground and 3 floors underground. There are 66 households and 1 storefront. ~26 pings, three-bedroom 32-36 pings, four-bedrooms 51 pings, the asking price per ping is 910,000 to 960,000 yuan, the highest asking price is 960,000 yuan, a new high in the region, and this case has two real-price transaction records, with an average transaction price of 88.3 ten thousand yuan.

“Jiapan Sunshine” near Beitou MRT Station is planned as a building with 20 floors above ground and 5 floors underground, with a total of 98 households and 6 stores. ~23 pings, 3+1 rooms 44~46 pings, the asking price per ping is 900,000 to 990,000 yuan, and the asking price also hits a new high around Beitou MRT Station.

Cheng Caiqi, manager of the Enterprise Research Office of Housing Exhibition Magazine, said that compared with other areas in northern Taiwan, the recent new projects along the Beitou Red Line have performed very well. The hottest administrative district in the real estate market in the district; as for the reasons for the high prices of new projects, it is estimated that the unit price of the million-dollar construction project of Beishike has been driven up. In addition, the bases of new projects are not far from the MRT station, and the living function conditions can be obtained in the local area. Customers favor.

