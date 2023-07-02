The pride of a region

By: Danilo Gómez Herrera Town crier of your story

It still seems like a dream. Not even the most optimistic of Matecana fans suspected a year ago that their soul team would give them the two greatest joys in their history: the Colombian soccer title in December 2022 and qualification for the Copa Libertadores 2023 round of 16.

Caracol colleague Mauricio Gómez Buriticá wrote on his twitter account on Thursday: “please pinch me. This is true”? And is not for less.

We have fresh images from December 7 at the HRV stadium. There we starred in the biggest act of catharsis in the history of the city. Letting out a scream stuck in his throat for seven decades. You, who are reading these lines, don’t tell me that you didn’t hug and cry that festive night.

The red-red human river through the streets of Buenos Aires surrounding the famous Obelisk, a demonstration that moved to the La Bombonera stadium, where Deportivo Pereira gave Boca Juniors a scare, was something tremendous.

And the night of qualifying for the round of 16 in Santiago de Chile, on Thursday, June 29, allowed us to see happy faces from Pereira again. Tell me how much is this worth? not only for the fans, but for the city and the Department.

I started this breaking latest news with the feeling of the people because our region lives a dream present thanks to its soccer team.

I do not know if investments in the city were reactivated. What I am very clear about is that the atmosphere in many homes and workplaces has improved on behalf of Deportivo Pereira.

And this leads me to evoke a paragraph from the essay that our remembered historian Hugo Ángel Jaramillo dedicated to Deportivo Pereira: “The motto is divine and human, attached like a virus to our imperfect idolatry, and this perhaps will make us forget so be it. temporarily the difficulties of daily life. That is why a currency called Deportivo Pereira lives so close to our hearts”. Hugo Ángel wrote the history of the city and indigenous sports in America.

The Pereira Sports team

Whoever writes these lines delved into the memory of the protagonists of the Deportivo Pereira title to know inside the process. And believe me, it was something fantastic. It was not that the stars aligned to be able to caress the first star. It was pure work, as it is now in the International tournament.

Quotes from coach Alejandro Restrepo: “When they invited me to lead Deportivo Pereira, I didn’t hesitate because I had the intuition that we were going to do very well, regardless of the administrative situation at that time.”

“I place the soccer players on a par with the one who directs because they are the ones who go to the field, and for that reason we give them the best information for the interpretation of our work system.” “In Pereira I am happy. Here people recognize our work”.

“During Pereira’s campaign to become champion, what impressed me the most was seeing so many children and young people setting up bars and groups of fans to accompany the team.”

Alejandro Restrepo quotes Álvaro Saldarriaga, one of his teachers when he was training as a coach, with the following sentence: “You have to give everything to football. That football returns it to you ”.

With this last sentence I want to graph what the Antioquian coach did when he assumed command of the Pereira team. He came up with a plan to build a winning team.

On Thursday, June 29, against Colo Colo, the Matecaña team displayed group unity, following a leader and strong character to respond to the Chilean attack.

“It was a long game,” people close to the delegation told me. Keeping zero on the fence that Aldair Quintana defended effectively, time went by and the rival fell into despair. Tactical order, mental and physical strength was what those led by Alejandro Restrepo showed.

Many of the footballers who are part of the champion squad are no longer with Deportivo Pereira. But the concrete fact is that the same coaching staff and some influential players follow.

This means that a game idea is defended, a work model instilled since 2022.

A year ago when “an unknown” Alejandro Restrepo arrived for many fans, the first thing he did was take the team to Rionegro where he did the preseason.

What happened there?

The new helmsman Matecaña launched the most ambitious “management plan” for a soccer team. The month of June 2022 was passing. In the city there were doubts regarding the future of the team.

There were soccer training sessions, friendly matches and…

Something that caught the attention of even the most experienced players on the squad, such as Jhony Vásquez, Juan P. Zuluaga, Carlos Ramírez, Harlen Castillo, Andrés Correa and Leo Castro; was the message they received.

Deportivo Pereira, Alejandro Restrepo’s version, left aside the traditional defensive system of four defenders to go to the odd defense that we see today. It was shocking for many of them. It was getting out of the comfort zone, for a very demanding job physically and in the interpretation of the game.

The change of habits was implemented. Among others, punctuality for each of the activities.

The coach organized several groups so that the players were in charge of explaining what happened in a friendly game against Águilas. And they did. They were the technicians for a while. That is called empowerment.

The physical trainer Walter Rivera explained the advantages of a new preparation system in the gym, prior to training, to improve performance and minimize the risk of injury. In fact, there were very few injuries during that semester.

And the coach had several guests to guide the squad in the mental part with a couching, a mental coach. High level.

The most experienced players became the best mirrors for the youngest in compliance with disciplinary control. Everyone began to believe and they left firm in their conviction in each of the wagons of this train that left for success and they still have not been able to stop it, despite the fact that some passengers got off and new ones arrived.

Champion Deportivo Pereira had a lethal attack machine with Léider Berrío, Brayan León and striker Leo Castro.

The Pereira model 2023 has been adapting to the change of the actors. They are different players and have had the double responsibility of the League and the Copa Libertadores.

Someone close to Pereira revealed to me that the Rodríguez brothers are “between two loves”, playing as they want to show off, or playing for the benefit of the team, which is what they are doing to their satisfaction, because the coach convinced them. Have you observed the enormous task of Ángelo Rodríguez? Many times alone in attack, wearing down defenses and opening spaces for his teammates.

And Arley Rodríguez has no problem entering the second half, like against Boca Juniors, and scoring a historic goal. Team task. The manager is Alejandro Restrepo. The work of the coaching staff has been strong to take advantage of the resources it has in terms of payroll to endure with tactics and strategy as it did on Thursday in Santiago. The injuries have affected the preparation of the payroll. For example, against Colo Colo, two of the three usual defenders could not be counted on the headline. Medina and Bocanegra were also missing. Despite this, the coach set up a tactical plan that gave him the classification.

The leap in quality that Deportivo Pereira is experiencing is due to a planned job led by its coach Alejandro Restrepo. Now the commitment is greater in the Round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, the final tournament and the Betplay Cup. And the city is happy with its team that is giving it the satisfaction it has been waiting for for decades.

