President of Pakistan Arif Alvi has said in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif that the Prime Minister should direct the provincial governments and federal departments to avoid contempt of court and support the Election Commission for timely elections.

According to the letter, elections must be held within 90 days under Article 224 (2) on dissolution of provincial assemblies under Article 105 or 112. The Supreme Court ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to suggest date(s) to the President for conducting the elections within 90 days while the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to fix the date(s) for holding the general elections as per the time frame for the Provincial Assembly. was ordered.’

Prior to this letter from the President, the Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday had postponed the Punjab elections scheduled for April 30 to October 8.

According to the order of the Election Commission, the reason for postponing the election was the law and order situation and the financial and administrative crisis, and the President was informed about this decision.

In this letter written on Friday, March 24, the President of the State said that “it seems that the federal and caretaker governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have asked the heads of the relevant departments to show their inability to provide the necessary support for holding the general elections.” .’

In my opinion, the executive authorities and government departments have blatantly violated the constitution. The ECP did not follow through on its announcement of holding general elections in Punjab on April 30 and blatantly violated the Supreme Court order. The ECP announced October 8 as the date for holding the general elections of the Provincial Assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

If the Election Commission takes any important decision in the interest of the country, it is given full powers in Section 158 of the Election Act 2017.

The letter added that it is “worrying that no meaningful consultation has been done by the Prime Minister with the President under Article 46 and the Rules of Business.”

In the letter, President Mamlik asked the Prime Minister to instruct the federal, provincial governments and relevant authorities to refrain from violating human rights.

Several cases were registered against politicians, activists, journalists and media. The houses of political workers were raided, citizens were abducted without warrant or legal justification.

According to the text of the letter, ‘in the recent past, print, electronic and social media have highlighted fundamental and human rights incidents. It is necessary to bring them to the notice of the Prime Minister for remedy and correction of such incidents.’

In his letter, the President also mentioned the seriousness of the disproportionate use of force by the police law enforcement agencies against the ‘atrocious’ citizens.

The letter said that ‘Such incidents have damaged the image of Pakistan in the international community and are having a negative impact on the situation and future of democracy and human rights in Pakistan.’

According to the President’s letter, “Pakistan was ranked 145 out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index of 2021, while in 2022, Pakistan has gone down 12 ranks to rank 157.”

“This year’s actions will further lower Pakistan’s ranking in this index,” the letter said.

According to the letter, the Prime Minister, as the head of the government, is responsible for the protection of the human and fundamental rights of every citizen of Pakistan enshrined in the Constitution. The Prime Minister should instruct the relevant authorities to refrain from violating rights.’