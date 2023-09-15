Home » The Prime Minister will take a decision regarding electricity relief soon
News

The Prime Minister will take a decision regarding electricity relief soon

by admin
The Prime Minister will take a decision regarding electricity relief soon

Islamabad: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that he will soon take a decision regarding the relief of two hundred units of electricity.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, the Prime Minister said that there is no place for people who come illegally in Pakistan, those who come without a visa will be sent back. Anyone who wants to come here should bring a visa.

He said that if I announce the date of elections, it will be illegal, you people should not induce me to do illegal work.

The Prime Minister said that market control committees have been restored against smuggling and hoarding, was not smuggling already happening, I am not a Mughal emperor to line up ten politicians and ten bureaucrats and shoot them. It is certain that we are working without any fear.

On the appointment of Fawad Hasan Fawad and Ahad Cheema, he said that these two officers are senior civil servants, they have no connection with any political party and they are not officials of any party.

Regarding the relief on two hundred units of electricity, he said that he will take a decision regarding payment in installments to the consumers soon.

Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said today that the Supreme Court has declared null and void some provisions of the NAB Amendment Bill, “I cannot say anything about the decision at the moment. When the Law Ministry asks for an opinion, I will give it.”

See also  Vehicles invade pedestrian space on Tumbacuatro street in Santa Marta

You may also like

Emma Coronel Aispuro Regains Freedom with Reduced Sentence...

Come back and play! Here is another motorcyclist...

President Xi Jinping meets Cambodian Prime Minister Hun...

Bonomi’s only concern is waging war on the...

Existence of mobile phone in Central Jail revealed

New England Braces for Hurricane Lee After Week...

Fernando Botero died

Chongqing Municipal Party Committee Holds Meeting to Implement...

what’s moving the markets From Investing.com

The start of the annual general assemblies of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy