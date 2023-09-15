The Prime Minister will take a decision regarding electricity relief soon

Islamabad: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that he will soon take a decision regarding the relief of two hundred units of electricity.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, the Prime Minister said that there is no place for people who come illegally in Pakistan, those who come without a visa will be sent back. Anyone who wants to come here should bring a visa.

He said that if I announce the date of elections, it will be illegal, you people should not induce me to do illegal work.

The Prime Minister said that market control committees have been restored against smuggling and hoarding, was not smuggling already happening, I am not a Mughal emperor to line up ten politicians and ten bureaucrats and shoot them. It is certain that we are working without any fear.

On the appointment of Fawad Hasan Fawad and Ahad Cheema, he said that these two officers are senior civil servants, they have no connection with any political party and they are not officials of any party.

Regarding the relief on two hundred units of electricity, he said that he will take a decision regarding payment in installments to the consumers soon.

Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said today that the Supreme Court has declared null and void some provisions of the NAB Amendment Bill, “I cannot say anything about the decision at the moment. When the Law Ministry asks for an opinion, I will give it.”

