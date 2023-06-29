Home » The priority is school, not hockey, Maxim Štrbák’s father told him. He has now surpassed him in the draft by 179 spots
In June 1993, the Los Angeles Kings selected Martin Štrbák in the ninth round of the 224th pick in the draft in Quebec.

The 191-centimeter-tall defender was not one of the greatest talents. He never really established himself in the NHL (he played 49 games in it), but with the Slovak national team he won all three medals at the World Cup and represented the country in nine championships in a row.

In June 2023, his 18-year-old son Maxim is drafted in Nashville, becoming the highest drafted Slovak defenseman of this year.

He is selected by the Buffalo Sabers 179 spots higher than his famous father.

Although a higher place in the draft is not a guarantee that a young player will really succeed in the NHL, Maxim Štrbák is a hockey player whose qualities are talked about a lot among experts.

As captain, he led the Slovakian team of 18, which confirmed at the recent WC that in the year 2005 we have an above-average number of quality hockey players. The 18-team team was close to the bronze medals, but lost to favored Canada 3:4 after extra time in a close match for the bronze.

Štrbák impressed at the tournament and, together with Dalibor Dvorský and Juraj Pekarčík, was selected for the stars and surprises of the tournament, which was compiled by draft expert Scott Wheeler after the World Cup.

At the WC, he also sent the hardest shot of the championship with a speed of 149.82 km/h.

According to Pat Cullen from Central Scouting, Strbák has the prerequisites to

