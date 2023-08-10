“The priority is the viability of the dammed procedures” – Crónica

Francisco Eduardo Sánchez Farfán, provincial director of the IESS of Loja.

After almost four months of headlessness in the provincial direction of the Ecuadorian Institute of Social Security (IESS) of Loja, on Monday, August 7, 2023, Francisco Eduardo Sánchez Farfán, assumed the functions in this unit.

Choice

The new provincial authority, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, pointed out that his interest in the role began when he was in a meeting and they told him that they were receiving folders within the IESS, for provincial director, and that the requirements for the position are complex. “I analyzed them and, knowing that I complied with them, I sent the folder to Quito, the authorities of the State Portfolio analyzed my curriculum, then it went to the Superintendency of Banks and, with the approval of the entity, I was appointed”, said.

He added that he understands that there were several applicants for the position, but, due to his extensive career and experience, they chose him. He clarified that he does not belong to any political party.

Job

As initial actions, he held a meeting with the personnel of the Provincial Directorate and Specialized Insurance, as well as with the health authorities and medical units of the IESS in the city of Loja, in order to immediately coordinate actions regarding the work to develop

“The priority, at the present time, are the procedures that are on hold, we will give the feasibility that corresponds to them, -we are going to step on the accelerator to the fullest- so that they come out in a short time and complying with all the regulations, because the Affiliates can’t wait. In addition, he highlighted the need to carry out a coordinated work, in order to timely attend to the benefits and services in favor of the insured, for which he has the support of the national authorities and the operational teams in the territory ”, he pointed out.

Approaches

Sánchez Farfán, when asked about the rapprochement with local authorities, said that so far he has not done so, nor with the governor of Loja, Eduardo Punín Burneo, “I hope to meet with them this week to see what can be improved within of the institution,” he said.

Regarding changes in the entity, he affirmed that he is analyzing it, it has not yet been defined and rather he is getting to know the work team that the IESS has. In the case of former Assemblyman Byron Maldonado, who holds the position of financial administrative coordinator, he will remain in office.

Profile

Francisco Eduardo Sánchez Farfán is a Doctor of Jurisprudence with a specialty in Criminal Procedure Law and Environmental Law. In addition, he has a Higher Diploma in Social Intervention.

He has been a university professor for more than ten years and has extensive experience in public service, for example, in the National Agency for Health Regulation, Control and Surveillance (Arcsa), the National Comprehensive Care Service for Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI), Electric Company, among others. (YO)

Given

In the province of Loja, the IESS registers 84,405 members of the general insurance and 70,221 people with coverage of the Rural Social Security.

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

