The prison crisis increases in Riobamba

Three people died in strange situations inside the Riobamba Deprivation of Liberty Center. The National Police and the Chimborazo Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the real causes of the incident, since the deceased today were recently transferred from the Riobamba Provisional Dentition Center (CDP) to said prison, where hours before the tragic news an operation was carried out. in which firearms, drug knives, jewelry, cell phones, speakers and even a Play Station were seized.

Regarding the operation that took place in the Riobamba prison, it was learned that, after an inter-institutional operation coordinated between personnel from the Armed Forces, the National Police and the National Service for Comprehensive Attention to Personnel Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI), carried out a routine search and supervision, within the Riobamba Social Rehabilitation Center, this with the objective of maintaining control for the normal operation of this prison facility.

The operation was carried out in the early hours of Wednesday, June 21, and in which special and tactical units of law enforcement and SNAI officials participated, obtaining the following results: 02 firearms (Taurus pistol and 38 resolver), 16 ammunition, 16 grams of cocaine base (128 envelopes), 02 marijuana wrappers, 63 cell phones, 120 sharp weapons, $800 in cash, 30 speakers, 02 televisions, a Play Station, Prison Control Agent uniforms, a belt Police, 200 liters of artisan liquor, 200 telephone accessories, 28 artisan pipes, 360 units of cigarettes, 240 boxes of matches, a lot of jewelry and 11 beers.

Hours passed and yesterday afternoon it was learned that three PPL who were transferred CDP to the cells of the Riobamba jail, found them dead and hanged.

Ricardo Jara, prosecutor who took the procedure, commented that the bodies were found in a transitory place of said prison. “They were in a room and no more information can be given yet, because it is being investigated,” he said.

On the other hand, Marcelo Rocha, commander of the National Police of Subzone No. 6 “Chimborazo”, mentioned that with the Dinased and Criminalistics teams they removed the bodies and there were no disturbances when the bodies were removed. “The Prosecutor’s Office must investigate in depth to find out what really happened,” he stressed.

The relatives who were outside the Riobamba prison mentioned that it is necessary for the pertinent authorities to investigate in depth the tragedy in said prison because the National Comprehensive Care Service for Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI ), there is no further information on what happens inside the Riobamba prison. “We have the right to know what is happening and that those sentenced for crimes such as murder, drug trafficking and rape should be in maximum security prisons,” stressed a relative of a PPL, who decided to omit their names.

Darwin Antonio W., José Q., and Erik C. were the fatal victims, whose bodies were transferred to the amphitheater of the Riobamba Municipal Cemetery, where they underwent an autopsy to determine the real causes of death.

