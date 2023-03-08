On the cover | Hepworth Wakefield 2011, UK. photo Courtesy of Iwan Baan

Elegant and measured, radical for its composure. It has demonstrated respect for history and culture by enhancing pre-existing natural and built environments. He reinvented the functionality and accessibility of new buildings and carried out renovations and restorations through a modern yet timeless design that addresses climatic urgencies, transforms social relationships and reinvigorates cities. So it is described David Chipperfield in the note announcing the choice to award him with the prestigious prize Pritzkerthe Nobel Prize for architecture.

“I take this award as an encouragement to continue turning my attention not only to the substance of architecture and its meaning, but also to the contribution we can make as architects to address the existential challenges of climate change and social inequality,” he says. the British architect. “We know that, as architects, we can play a bigger and more committed role in creating not only a more beautiful world, but also a more equitable and sustainable one. We must take up this challenge and help inspire the next generation by embracing this responsibility with vision and courage”.

The jury appreciated the “sober presence” of his architecture, in any case “capable of triggering transformations” and of “looking at the public sphere even in private orders”, as well as that “austere attitude which, out of any fashion or trend, aims to avoid unnecessary moves. “And this – reads the verdict – is a message of great importance for contemporary society”. «This ability to carry out thoughtful design operations – the jurors affirm – falls within a dimension of sustainability that is not at all obvious: that sustainability understood as a pertinent action, which not only eliminates the superfluous, but is also the first step towards the creation of structures able to last, physically and culturally».

His over one hundred works range from civil, cultural and academic buildings to residences and urban plans and were created in Asia, Europe and North America. Recently, he was awarded the extension of the Archaeological Museum of Athens (here the article by Elisa Scapicchio). And, it is worth remembering his commitment in Italy, with the restoration of the Procuratie Vecchie in Piazza San Marco in Venice, the Museum of Cultures in Milan, the Cittadella Giudiziaria in Salerno, the new arena that will host hockey matches during the Olympics of Milan-Cortina 2026, and the refurbishment of the former Piave barracks, destined to become the site of the Social and Economic Sciences campus of the University of Padua.

Intervening in the historical building is an action repeated several times by Chipperfield and the sense of the relationship between old and new, which necessarily fits into the natural evolution of cities, is explained by the architect with words that summarize his approach: «It is – claims – also to protect the character and qualities that reflect the richness of a city’s evolution».

His speech for the new museum of Berlin, mutilated after the Second World War, is emblematic because it brings together conservation, reconstruction and additions: elements of modernity dialogue with the past which is placed in the foreground.

«In a world where architects see an order only as an opportunity to add to their portfolio, Chipperfield treats each project with the most suitable tools, which he selects with precision and great care. Sometimes this approach requires a strong and monumental gesture, other times the architecture tends to disappear. in any case, his buildings stand the test of time because the ultimate goal is always the common good. Avoiding fads allowed him to remain indelible,” he says Alejandro Aravenapresident of the jury and winner of the Pritzker Prize in 2016.

“Across different cities, we don’t see one instantly recognizable David Chipperfield building, but several David Chipperfield buildings designed specifically for each circumstance. Each affirms its presence by creating new connections with the neighborhoods», continues the verdict of the jury.

His works include: the River and Rowing Museum (Henley-on-Thames, United Kingdom, 1997), the BBC Headquarters (Glasgow, United Kingdom, 2007), the Campus of the Saint Louis Art Museum (Missouri, United States , 2013), the Joachimstraße campus (Berlin, Germany, 2013), the Jumex museum (Mexico City, Mexico, 2013), One Pancras Square (London, 2013), the masterplan of the Royal Academy of Arts (London, 2018), the Kunsthaus Zürich (Zurich, Switzerland, 2020) and the recovery of Mies van der Rohe’s Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin (2021).

On the jury: Barry Bergdollarchitectural historian, author and curator (New York), Deborah Berke, architect and dean of the Yale School of Architecture (New York); Stephen BreyerUS Supreme Court Justice (Washington, DC); André Aranha Correa do Lagoarchitecture critic and secretary for climate, energy and the environment at the Brazilian foreign ministry; Kazuyo Sejimaarchitect of the Sanaa studio and Pritzker prize winner (Tokyo); Wang ShuPritzker in 2012 and founder of the well-known Amateur Architecture studio; the Italian Benedetta Tagliabue by Embt Miralles Tagliabue e Manuela Lucá-Dazioexecutive director of the Pritzker Architecture Prize.

