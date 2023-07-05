Home » The problem is solved, the risk of default is now averted: Miftah Ismail
News

The problem is solved, the risk of default is now averted: Miftah Ismail

by admin
The problem is solved, the risk of default is now averted: Miftah Ismail

Islamabad: Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail says that the risk of default has been removed and the economy will recover. Speaking in a private TV program, he said that the problem has been solved and the risk of default has now ended. After this nine months we will have to go to another IMF program.

He further said that we have got full insurance against default. The big thing has happened is solving small problems. If the new government comes and implements an IMF program, the problems will be solved. The price of government gas and electricity has increased due to which there has been inflation. If the loss-making institutions are privatized, the problems will be solved.

He said that this government has done its work, now the next government should also do it. The IMF is saying to follow the rules of Nepra and Ogra. A comprehensive policy has to be adopted for gas and electricity. Now orders are getting again for exports. PTI government took a year to go to IMF. Electricity will have to be made more expensive at this time. Exports have been affected by the shutdown of imports, load shedding of electricity and gas.

He said that whatever new government comes, it will go to the IMF. Privatization happens all over the world, but it is not a long process of 460 days.

See also  "Milan tells" with Michela Fregona, four books to discover the city of Milan

You may also like

“Volunteering gives me a lot in return”

Atlantic Coast and Chocó, regions with the most...

Bible verses remain at the Berlin City Palace

The Importance of the Work Permit for Latinos...

C++ Extension for Visual Studio Code v1.16: Call...

Decision to celebrate Holy Qur’an Day on July...

Road accidents decreased 80% in Cesar during the...

Xi Jinping Urges Strong Action on Flood Prevention...

Problems with the new e-prescription for many patients

They find a teenager who was missing for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy