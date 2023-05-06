The problem of arranging educational institutions and the question of feasibility

Written by Hisham El Boudrawy

After the issuance of the memorandum of the former minister, Muhammad Hassad, under the title: Evaluating the performance of educational institutions, and the subsequent regional and regional inspection procedures, to track secondary institutions that obtained success rates of less than 40% in the baccalaureate exams. The regional academies and directorates have begun to classify and arrange educational institutions according to the students’ success rates, in order to hold them accountable and motivate them to improve their performance to raise school success rates. Since then, educational institutions have been striving to get out of (the area of ​​accountability) and raise the numbers of those with average scores in certification exams. As a summation of those measures taken locally and regionally, success rates for baccalaureate exams have been known to develop rapidly, year after year, achieving outstanding rates in some educational institutions. This raised a number of questions about the credibility of these results, especially since everyone agrees that the level of female and male learners has declined significantly, in addition to the fact that Moroccan male and female students have obtained the last ranks in the tests of mathematics and science acquisitions “TIMSS”, and they also ranked lower in the minimum assessment tests. Among the competencies in mathematics and reading » PISA ».

Based on the above, the following questions come to mind:

What is the point of arranging educational institutions? Is the motivation to raise school success rates or achieve quality in education?

Are the criteria adopted in the ranking objective and take into account the difference and disparity between the inputs of educational institutions?

The problem of arrangement and the question of feasibility

Those in charge of the education sector at its various levels (central, regional and regional) were concerned with raising school success rates, and considered it an indicator of achieving the goals of the educational system. However, achieving education reform requires a comprehensive view of the reality of the system, which goes beyond the quantitative dimension and is concerned with quality in various fields. Reform must be comprehensive and based on the quality of school performance. It should also get closer to the student and take care of the characteristics of the graduates, not their numbers. It should also be concerned with raising their abilities to summon and employ resources, empowering them with competencies at various levels (qualitative, extended, strategic, technological, communicative, methodological…) and developing their abilities to summon and employ them in problem-solving. provided by daily life situations.

The arrangement and classification of educational institutions creates a kind of parity that often leads to focusing effort towards raising the rates of students and adopting methods that move away from objectivity during the preparation of the methodology for building the lesson, or choosing the curriculum sections, or determining the conditions for conducting continuous monitoring, or building evaluation tools, or choosing Topics for preparing for certification exams. It also afflicts the employees of the institutions that occupy the lower ranks, frustration and embarrassment, and it reflects negatively on their performance and their position among the components of the school community, causing the emigration of professors and students of academic departments, towards institutions with high success rates (five-star institutions). Hence we have the right to ask:

Have the objectives of classification and arrangement been achieved? Or is the process just intimidation…

The problem of order and the question of objectivity

It is assumed that any objective arrangement process must include institutions that are similar in educational conditions, means, and structures, contain the same number of students, belong to the same socio-cultural milieu, have the same reception structures, and that the educational staff who work in them have the same number of years of seniority. … However, through what we have seen, we notice that the institutions subject to classification differ in terms of the quality of their tributaries (public / private / rural / urban / semi-urban), and also differ in terms of the socio-economic and cultural situation that characterizes their surroundings, in addition to the difference in their educational structures: We find, for example, elite secondary schools (available to the people with limited polarization) that receive outstanding students from general education secondary schools within the framework of the guidance and reorientation processes, so they seek to perpetuate their superiority. Chances of ascending the ranking ladder…

Where does objectivity come from?

Quantitative indicators from the ranking race to improving performance

The process of raising the quality of school performance is one of the most important challenges facing those in charge of the local and regional educational affairs. Whenever educational institutions achieve success or failure in their outputs (away from the logic of arrangement and classification), there are aspirations to raise the quality of their performance. Here, the role of school performance evaluation and its impact on detecting obstacles to success at the level of educational institutions emerges. He constantly directs secondary schools to develop indicators of success, in order to raise the level of school services, and to achieve effectiveness in performance, through improving operations, providing resources, and raising the efficiency of those involved.

According to the foregoing, it can be considered that the aim of examining quantitative school performance indicators is not to arrange, classify, or differentiate, but to monitor and evaluate the extent of progress and development in school success rates, in order to make educational decisions aimed at helping institutions overcome obstacles to success. Therefore, specialized committees must be formed, moving away from the logic of accountability and accountability, and interested in monitoring and evaluating educational performance, using classroom observation forms, analyzing student results, examining educational support procedures, analyzing reports of interrogations of teachers and administrators, examining absence records and behavior reports, and examining the deficiency of Administrators and professors, examining and diagnosing weaknesses, setting development priorities and feedback mechanisms.

In conclusion, in order for educational institutions to achieve their priorities and achieve their goals, they must break with the logic of accountability and the policy of arrangement, which often perpetuates non-objective behaviors, and the logic of the end justifies the means. Ensuring the quality of performance in educational institutions is not an individual responsibility for schools alone, but rather a collective concern that every member of the education and training system bears the responsibility of.