The problem of garbage continues at the mouth of the Manzanares river

One of the problems that has been constant for years is the dumping of garbage into the Manzanares River, a situation that has generated an environmental impact.

Although the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Magdalena (Corpamag) as well as the Dadsa, have carried out awareness campaigns in the communities near the tributary, the lack of culture of the samaria persists in throwing all waste into this important river of the city.

The Atesa company has been leading a cleaning campaign, as have many environmental organizations to keep the Manzanares River clean.

