Ch7d, January 20/2023. On January 17, 2023, the New ESE San Francisco de Asís Departmental Hospital in Quibdó began the process to contract the acquisition of three important medical equipment: tomography, mammography and endoscopy tower.

These equipments have a value of 2,676 million pesos.

At this time, patients at the Nueva ESE Departmental Hospital San Francisco de Asís in Quibdó who require images as diagnostic support must be transferred to other private institutions to be treated in this modality, a circumstance that not only leads to delays in their care for all the red tape that this implies but also the transport risks.

The absence of this equipment threatens the safety of the patient and the healthcare staff.

In addition, there is evidence of a lack of opportunity to complement the comprehensive and quality care of patients and the loss of income to the institution because by referring and transferring the user to another institution, the charge for these services benefits the receiving IPS.

This project would increase the response capacity and opportunity in the care of users who enter the hospital center 24 hours a day and also require diagnostic aid of this type.

