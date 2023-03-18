Joining the global trend of collaborations, Colombina performed a powerful co-branding between two of its most iconic brandshighly remembered by the consumer and with a long history in the market, such as Bon Bon Bum y Choco Breakcreating the first chocolate with a red lollipop flavored liquid center.

This innovation will be permanent in the brands’ portfolio, it is already available nationwide and soon it will begin to be exported to several countries in the Andean Region and Central America, where they have a high positioning and recognition.

This product is expected to be one of the favorites in the market, especially in the youth segment, since the two brands had a very good performance in 2022, where Bon Bon Bum sold more than 480 million units and Choco Break 425 million of chocolates in the national market.

Mauricio Escobar, Colombina’s Corporate Vice President of Marketing, adds that “this launch is a unique combination, because on the one hand we are mixing two iconic brands that have accompanied several generations of Colombians, and on the other, the product offers the best of both. : a Choco Break whose chocolate is real and the flagship flavor that our red Bon Bon Bum has.”

A 100% natural product

It is worth noting that the chocolate with which the Choco Break is 100% real and without preservatives, in addition, it is produced in the confectionery plant located in La Paila (Valle del Cauca) which operates entirely with renewable energy, is certified in Zero Waste and generates 2,500 jobs in Valle del Cauca.

Colombina is currently one of the benchmarks in the candy sector, where it controls 26.2% of the market, its products have been sold in around 90 countries and it manages a little more than 50 brands.