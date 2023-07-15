The products of the space economy — Companies

Devices for the production of soy cheese or bread in spatial contextsthe use of food waste for earthworm farms for the production of humus for the Martian soil, up to cell-based meat production e spirulina cultivation with the use of photobioreactors to be used for typical products such as Erbazzone.

These are the results of the process, which began in March and ended in July, aimed at the development of products and solutions for the space economy by title Italian design for space food (Path for the development of products and solutions for the space economy) foreseen by the course elements of industrial design, edited by the teacher Francesco Bombardi at the engineering department of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia. The initiative recorded various thematic insights of Art-ER on aerospace issues for the generation of ideas and application projects with creative and cross-sectoral approaches.

Focus also on the experiential component

The experiential component in extra-terrestrial contexts plays a leading role, so much so that various design proposals have concentrated on making everyday moments associated with food and drink live: the idea of ​​perceiving the fragrance and taste of wine using the retronasal via a innovative glass which releases the essence of the wine and also the proposals they make relive the experience of a plate of pasta produced with a meal box or birthday with a cake that combines taste and technological elements to experience a moment of celebration.

The prospects

Recent pushes towards the colonization of other planetsstimulated by the latest discoveries, represent an important novelty compared to traditional missions: the perspective of longer and longer stays in space.

Thus arises the need to plan the life experience in the new worlds with more important expectationsfrom all points of view and without disregarding the claim to conquer high standards in the food experience.

Because of this, after the tubes of nutritional pastesamong the bonus foods that the astronauts can choose, we begin to find different products (such as coffee, cheese, chocolates…) associated with a gastronomic experience of excellence.

Design applied to food will be among the protagonists in the planning of new life scenarios, with the opportunity to achieve new discoveries and useful applications also to live better on our planet. The strong Italian vocation in the field of food culture and excellent products, linked to a lively tradition of industrial design launched towards the new scenarios of user experience and artificial intelligence, projects us fully towards an active participation to this important research, which binds us to all international partners.

The activities of Art-ER’s skills and territory unit for innovation are financed by the European funds of the Emilia-Romagna Region – PR ESF 2021-2027.

>Video space economy

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

