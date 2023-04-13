The public administration and the so-called “strong customers” must pay the professional a fair fee. To be such, the remuneration must comply with the provisions of the so-called parameter decrees and be proportionate to the quantity and quality of the work performed and to the content and characteristics of the professional service.

Furthermore, it becomes mandatory for the professional to claim, from “strong customers”, a fee that is fair, proportionate to the service rendered and compliant with the parameters. Any violation can be sanctioned by the professional order.

This is what the proposal on fair compensation provides which, with the final approval by the Chamber, which arrived on Wednesday 12 April, became law. Now we await the publication in the Official Gazette and the consequent entry into force.

Text approved definitively

Therefore, the law protects the professional against the public administration and some publicly owned companyas well as of banking and insurance companies and big companies.

More precisely, for big business means those who in the year preceding the assignment of the assignment employed more than 50 workers or had annual revenues exceeding 10 million euros. It should be remembered that already in 2017 (with Legislative Decree 148) protections were introduced for “strong” customers, identified in banking and insurance companies and in companies other than SMEs. The latter, according to European parameters, are identified with companies that employ fewer than 250 people, with an annual turnover not exceeding 50 million euros. Therefore, compared to the rules already in force, the new law broadens the number of customers to whom fair compensation will apply.

The new provisions – it should be specified – do not apply to agreements signed before the entry into force of the law.

Furthermore, as a result of the new measures, some are considered null and void contractual clause disadvantageous for the professional, among these those that provide for a fee lower than the amounts established by the parameters for the payment of the fees of professionals enrolled in professional orders or colleges. Also considered void are “agreements which prohibit the professional from demanding advances during the performance or which impose the advance of expenses or which, in any case, attribute disproportionate advantages to the client with respect to the quantity and quality of the work performed or the service rendered” by the professional.

L’list of unfair terms, and therefore null, is quite long. Among those listed there is the possibility for the customer to unilaterally modify the conditions of the contract and the right for the customer to demand additional services free of charge. Furthermore, the customer cannot claim an advance on the costs to be paid by the professional. Furthermore, it is not possible to provide for payment times exceeding 60 days and the clauses which require the professional to waive the reimbursement of expenses connected with the performance of the professional activity covered by the agreement are also null and void. The nullity of the individual clauses does not imply the nullity of the contract, which remains valid and effective for the remaining contents.

The agreement, the contract, the outcome of the tender, the assignment, the preparation of a list of trustees or in any case any agreement that provides for a fee lower than the values ​​determined according to the Dm Parameters can be challenged by the professional before the competent courtin order to assert the nullity of the agreement and to request the judicial redetermination of the remuneration for the professional activity performed.

Demanding compensation that is fair, equitable, proportionate to the professional performance and compliant with the parameters becomes a must: any violation can be sanctioned by the professional order. Ad hoc rules of ethics must be issued to sanction the professional who violates the provisions on fair compensation and who, in preparing the content of the agreement, fails to explain to the counterparty that the compensation must in any case comply with this discipline. Finally, “the national councils of professional orders or colleges are entitled to appeal to the competent judicial authority if they identify violations of the provisions in force on the subject of fair compensation”.

© breaking latest news