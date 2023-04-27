The profits of industrial enterprises in Lu Q1 decreased by 21.4% year-on-year, and these two fell the most

The Bureau of Statistics of the Mainland announced on the 27th that from January to March 2023, the total profits of industrial enterprises above designated size in mainland China will be 1.517 trillion yuan (the same below), an annual decrease of 21.4%.

Hong Kong Economic Journal reported on the 27th that during the period, among industrial enterprises above designated size in the mainland, the profit of state-owned holding companies was 589.24 billion yuan, an annual decrease of 16.9%; the profit of joint-stock enterprises was 1.129 trillion yuan, a decrease of 20.6%; The realized profit was 331.81 billion yuan, an annual decrease of 24.9%; the profit of private enterprises was 389.41 billion yuan, a decrease of 23%.

In addition, among the 41 major industrial sectors, the total profit of 10 industries increased year-on-year, one industry remained flat, one industry reduced losses, 28 industries declined, and one industry turned from profit to loss. Among them, the profits of electricity and heat production and supply industries increased by 47.9% year-on-year, the profits of oil and natural gas extraction industries decreased by 4.8%, and the profits of automobile manufacturing industries decreased by 24.2%.

During the period, the revenue of industrial enterprises above designated size in mainland China was 31.18 trillion yuan, an annual decrease of 0.5%. At the end of March, the asset-liability ratio of industrial enterprises above designated size was 57.1%, an annual increase of 0.3 percentage points.

Sun Xiao, a statistician at the Industry Department of the Mainland Bureau of Statistics, said that in March this year, the mainland’s industrial production rebounded steadily, and the decline in corporate profits narrowed. On the whole, the decline in profits of industrial enterprises is still relatively large, and the extent and amount of losses of enterprises are still relatively high. However, the year-on-year decline in upstream prices is conducive to improving the profitability of downstream industries.

He pointed out that in the next stage, the mainland government should continue to focus on expanding market demand, boosting market confidence, improving business expectations, improving the level of production and sales, and accelerating the recovery of industrial enterprises’ profits.

