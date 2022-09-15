author of History and geopolitics of the Ukrainian crisisauthor of In the mirror of Ukraineauthor of P. Putin and Putinism in warHe introduces and moderatesJournalistIn Italian

History and geopolitics of the Ukrainian crisis

A precious tool for analyzing the phenomena that led to the conflict in Ukraine: from the time of Herodotus to Euromaidan, a historical reconstruction of this crossroads of religions, empires and identities, delving not only into the events of Ukraine and its crisis with Moscow, but also in those of the central-eastern periphery of Europe.

(Carocci 2021)

In the mirror of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine and the liberal world order, Italy’s international position, its foreign policy and the internal debate in Italian public opinion all told in the form of a letter to a friend.

(New Dimension 2022)

P – Putin and Putinism in war

To understand the origins and objectives of the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, it is necessary to decipher the psychology of Moscow power, the system that determines its action with authoritarian automatisms, the ideology that promotes its values: Putinism. A look at Russia from the inside.

(Salerno publishing 2022)