the program of the forty-first edition

The 41st edition of was presented today Bellaria Film Festto be held from 10 to 14 May in Bellaria-Igea Marina. Sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and realized thanks to the Municipality of Bellaria Igea Marina, with the support of the Emilia-Romagna Region, the festival will have for the second year the artistic direction of Daniel Persico and is organized by Approdi, auteur cinema start-up.

Spread over five days, Bellaria Film Fest has two competitive sections (Red House e Gabbiano) and various special events, featuring artists and intellectuals from the world of cinema, art and literature.

Films not to be missed and international guests of Bellaria Film Fest 2023

Among the many beautiful surprises of Bellaria Film Fest the national preview of the film by is undoubtedly worth mentioning Philippe Garrel Le Grand Chariot, winner of the Silver Bear for Best Director at the last Berlin Film Festival. Among the international guests who will meet the public we point out the Portuguese Carlos Conceiçãowhich will preview his Tommy Guysand the German Helena Wittmannwhich will accompany the festival Human Flowers of Flesh. It will also be screened Back to Seoul by the Franco-Cambodian director Davy Chou.

To close Bellaria Film Fest 2023 will be Billythe work before Emilia Mazzacurati. Representing its world premiere, the director and the protagonists will arrive Matthew Oscar Giuggioli e Carla Signoris.

The award for the best actress of the year of this edition of Bellaria Film Festival will be assigned to Linda Caridifor the role of vivian it is The latest night of love Of Andrew DiStefano. The actress will come to pick it up in Bellaria.

The two competitions of Bellaria Film Fest 2023

Returning to the two competitive sections of Bellaria Film Festwill compete for the Red House Award five films by auteurs who have made a name for themselves not only in Italy, but also during foreign festivals. Here are the titles:

Princess Of Roberto De Paolis

Margins Of Niccolò Falsetti (2022)

Marcel! Of Jasmine Trinca (2022)

The shyness of the hair Of Valentina Bertani (2022)

Disco Boy Of James Abbruzzese (2023)

The section Seagullhowever, which selects works in absolute preview (Italian, international and/or world) will host:

Roger… The President arrives Of Marco Chiarini

Of Lala Of Ludovica Fales

Of Ants in Mida Of Edgar Honetschläger

Of Animal Of Riccardo Giacconi

Last Empire Of Daniel Monte

Of lost paradise Of Luca Ferri, Morgan Menegazzo e Mariachiara Pernisa

Finally there will be:

The archive film At all hours and none Of David Minotti e Valeria Miracapillo

Of e Real Earn Of Laura D’Angeli e Giusi Restifo

Of e Out of time Of Matilde Ramini

Among the most significant events of the 2023 edition of Bellaria Film Fest there certainly is the Silver Night: a creepy night with a special screening of the copy restored by Cinecittà Studios of the masterpiece by Darius Silver Phenomena.

For the complete program of the 41st edition of Bellaria Film Fest you can go to the official website of the event.