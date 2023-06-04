Home » The progress of wheat harvesting has exceeded 30%. “Three summers” large-scale wheat machine harvesting is in full swing_Guangming.com
The dispatch of wheat machine harvesting by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs shows that the progress of the national wheat harvest has exceeded 30%, and the “three summers” large-scale wheat machine harvesting is in full swing.

The weather in Henan Province has turned fine in the past two days, and major grain-producing counties south of the Yellow River seized the favorable opportunity to harvest mature wheat as quickly as possible. In Pingyu County, the county’s wheat fields are divided into grids, supply and demand are connected in advance, and each agricultural machine is reasonably allocated to each grid to harvest nearby, reducing the transition time.

CCTV reporter Shao Haicheng: I am now in a wheat field in Pingyu County, Henan Province. The agricultural machine operators are taking advantage of the fine weather to increase the working hours and try their best to harvest the wheat. According to the target plan, in the three days before the next round of rainfall, more than 1 million mu of wheat in the county will be basically harvested.

Affected by rainy weather, this year’s wheat harvesting period is more concentrated. In order to better ensure the steady advancement of harvesting, Huaiyuan County, Bengbu City, Anhui Province deployed more than 12,000 agricultural machines of various types to serve the front line of wheat harvesting through various channels, and strived to complete the county’s wheat harvesting within a week.

Hu Honglei, director of the Agricultural Machinery Promotion Center of Huaiyuan County, Bengbu City, Anhui Province: 10 agricultural machinery maintenance teams have been formed to ensure that various agricultural machinery such as harvesting, bundling, and drying are put into operation in good condition.

In Yuncheng, Shanxi, the local agricultural department cooperated with the transportation department to open up a green channel, and set up 31 agricultural machinery cross-region operation service stations at the main high-speed entrances and exits. field work.

Wang Xue, a staff member of the Modern Agricultural Development Center in Yuncheng City, Shanxi Province: 159 crawler combine harvesters were urgently allocated for operation. For small plots such as hilly and mountainous areas, we use small combine harvesters and crawler combine harvesters for harvesting. Make sure that the machine yield rate reaches over 99%.

It is expected that the nationwide large-scale harvesting will continue until around June 20. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs will guide all localities to continue to ensure cross-regional machine harvest traffic, oil supply, strengthen wheat harvest information release and machine scheduling, and go all out to ensure a good harvest.

