Source title: The project of the connecting line of Yunsan Expressway was completed in Shanxi and Henan, and a new channel was added

China News Service, Taiyuan, December 7th (Yang Peipei, Liu Jing, Qin Wei) On the 7th, as the last T-beam was erected on the Sanmenxia Highway-Railway Yellow River Bridge, it was invested and constructed by China Railway Construction Investment Group and China Railway Seventeenth Bureau Group. The Yun (City) San (Menxia) Expressway Sanmenxia Highway-Railway Yellow River Bridge connecting line project was completed, and a new channel was added between Shanxi and Henan provinces. The connecting line is a large passage linking Yuncheng in Shanxi and Sanmenxia in Henan. The total length of the line is 15.16 kilometers. The main line is two-way four-lane, with a design speed of 80 kilometers per hour. It passes through 13 villages and towns, passes through the ruins of the ancient Xiayang City, crosses the Sanwan Wetland Reserve, and ends at the Yellow River tidal flat of the Yaotou Super Bridge. According to the China Railway Seventeenth Bureau Group, this project spans the Haoji Railway, the heavy-duty coal transportation railway line of China‘s “North Coal Transportation to the South”. On this railway, an average of 6 trains pass by every hour. It is the construction section with the most difficult construction and the highest safety risk on the whole line. In addition, in order to solve the problems of pile foundation collapse and shrinkage under the special geological conditions of the Yellow River Wetland, the builders innovatively adopted the super-long casing of the Yellow River Wetland to follow up the recycling construction method, which doubled the construction efficiency and increased the economic benefit by 85%. This construction method was awarded the 2022 Highway Engineering Construction Method of the China Highway Construction Industry Association, providing new construction reference for the construction of pile foundations in special strata in the Yellow River Wetland. See also The mysterious Beijing compound reveals the hidden rules of the CCP officials and eunuchs | Walls to build a city to resist | Foreign invasions | Chinese Industry insiders said that after the opening of the connection line, the journey from Yuncheng to Sanmenxia will only take one hour, which is about 30 minutes shorter than before. Provide a “new engine” for economic development and promote the further prosperity of the Yellow River Economic Cooperation Zone.

China News Service, Taiyuan, December 7th (Yang Peipei, Liu Jing, Qin Wei) On the 7th, as the last T-beam was erected on the Sanmenxia Highway-Railway Yellow River Bridge, it was invested and constructed by China Railway Construction Investment Group and China Railway Seventeenth Bureau Group. The Yun (City) San (Menxia) Expressway Sanmenxia Highway-Railway Yellow River Bridge connecting line project was completed, and a new channel was added between Shanxi and Henan provinces.

The connecting line is a large passage linking Yuncheng in Shanxi and Sanmenxia in Henan. The total length of the line is 15.16 kilometers. The main line is two-way four-lane, with a design speed of 80 kilometers per hour. It passes through 13 villages and towns, passes through the ruins of the ancient Xiayang City, crosses the Sanwan Wetland Reserve, and ends at the Yellow River tidal flat of the Yaotou Super Bridge.

According to the China Railway Seventeenth Bureau Group, this project spans the Haoji Railway, the heavy-duty coal transportation railway line of China‘s “North Coal Transportation to the South”. On this railway, an average of 6 trains pass by every hour. It is the construction section with the most difficult construction and the highest safety risk on the whole line.

In addition, in order to solve the problems of pile foundation collapse and shrinkage under the special geological conditions of the Yellow River Wetland, the builders innovatively adopted the super-long casing of the Yellow River Wetland to follow up the recycling construction method, which doubled the construction efficiency and increased the economic benefit by 85%. This construction method was awarded the 2022 Highway Engineering Construction Method of the China Highway Construction Industry Association, providing new construction reference for the construction of pile foundations in special strata in the Yellow River Wetland.

Industry insiders said that after the opening of the connection line, the journey from Yuncheng to Sanmenxia will only take one hour, which is about 30 minutes shorter than before. Provide a “new engine” for economic development and promote the further prosperity of the Yellow River Economic Cooperation Zone.