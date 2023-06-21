Home » The project that regulates the recreational consumption of cannabis sinks
News

The project that regulates the recreational consumption of cannabis sinks

by admin
The project that regulates the recreational consumption of cannabis sinks

On the night of this Tuesday, June 20, the plenary session of the Senate sank the project that sought the regulation of recreational cannabis. with 46 for yes and 43 for no, the presentation was refused. The votes did not reach the qualified majority of 54 votes, necessary for approval.

After having been approved in other debates, in the last one, the decisive one, it fell, an initiative led by the liberal Juan Carlos Losada, who prior to the debate, showed on his Twitter account the importance of the project: “The final begins, we are playing our last chance to move forward with the #CannabisDeUsoAdulto“, trino.

The cause will have to be given again, from zero, Losada encouraged his peers and those who accompanied the initiative to continue working for it.

See also  Óscar Andrés Pérez stepped down from his position as mayor of Bello

You may also like

He waits for his former work colleague on...

Leonardo da Vinci’s Atlantic Codex Arrives in the...

Fines and immobilizations for those who did not...

Court of Cassation – Detail of the Civil...

Ecuador wins 3-1 in its friendly against Costa...

Proposal to freeze Comptroller election approved

Decline in real estate investment in China is...

A critical educational process – breaking latest news

Belonging process – Chocó7días.com

What the party flag refers to is what...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy