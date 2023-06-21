The project that regulates the recreational consumption of cannabis sinks

On the night of this Tuesday, June 20, the plenary session of the Senate sank the project that sought the regulation of recreational cannabis. with 46 for yes and 43 for no, the presentation was refused. The votes did not reach the qualified majority of 54 votes, necessary for approval.

After having been approved in other debates, in the last one, the decisive one, it fell, an initiative led by the liberal Juan Carlos Losada, who prior to the debate, showed on his Twitter account the importance of the project: “The final begins, we are playing our last chance to move forward with the #CannabisDeUsoAdulto“, trino.

The cause will have to be given again, from zero, Losada encouraged his peers and those who accompanied the initiative to continue working for it.

