“The project will allow rejected victims to apply again”: Jorge Rodrigo Tovar

The representative of the Special Transitory Circumscriptions for Peace, Jorge Rodrigo Tovar, spoke with EL PILÓN about the project that would allow the declaration of almost 600,000 people as victims. He also spoke about the Development Plan and the expropriation of land.

What is the project that reforms the Victims Law about?

Project 157 of 2022, filed by the peace bench, of my authorship, what it seeks is to modify Law 148 of 2011, which is the Victims Law, in terms of the terms that we victims of the armed conflict have to make our statements before the Public Ministry.

This law determines that there are 2, 3 and up to 4 years to make those declarations. The Victims Law was from 2011 to 2021. That year it was extended until 2031. So what I am saying is that we must also extend the declaration terms.

What would this change in law allow?

The law seeks that all those victims of the armed conflict who did not make the declaration can do so. Why didn’t they make the statement? Because unfortunately in Colombia we continue to live at war and they were afraid.

What we intend is to give an opportunity to those who did not testify and to those who testified in an extemporaneous manner and were rejected for not doing so within the legal times. The objective is for the State to recognize them as victims.

How is this project progressing in Congress?

He has already completed 2 of the 4 debates. She went through the plenary session of the Chamber, all the parties supported her; and she unanimously passed the debate in the First Commission. It is a project that thousands of victims are looking forward to.

How many victims are declared in Colombia?

We are around 9.5 million victims. There is no exact data because every day this record is growing.

And how many people have submitted their testimony out of time?

600 thousand victims have submitted their statement outside the terms of the ley. We are going to give them the opportunity to make their statement again. Are victims they were excluded for declaring outside the time terms. However, this does not mean that, once they testify, they will all be declared victims. The Unit has standards to know if they are telling the truth or lying.

The Colombian State has not been able to repair the victims already declared…

It is an obligation of the State, at least, to recognize the victims of armed conflict. We cannot allow the Government Do not support this project because you do not have the resources to compensate the victims. It is a reality, there is no money, but they deserve, at least, recognition.

How many victims has the State compensated?

of the universe of 9.5 million victimyes, around 7.5 million of us are subject to reparation or compensation. The rest are victims of events that do not require compensation. Of the 7.5 million victims that the State must compensate, in 15 years has only compensated 1 million. If we continue at this rate it will take 60 years to compensate everyone.

Are there alternatives?

We are aware that we cannot expect 6 million victims to be compensated in four years of President Petro, but the goal is 1 million victims repaired in one year.

We have shown you where the resources are. It is an ambitious goal if we compare with the last 15 years.

What was included in the National Development Plan regarding the victims and the rural area?

It’s a National Development Plan with a view to the rural area and has a very big commitment to rural roads. In addition, it has our proposal to speed up the payment of compensation to the victims.

But at the same time the article that allows the expropriation of land is worrying. The President of the Republic promised not to expropriate. This country needs land reform and land redistribution, but that land must be bought at a commercial price. It should not be expropriated.