Sports fields, ichthyogenic center and water spillways: the five projects are proceeding quickly, for 6.6 million financed with the border municipalities fund. In recent days, the agreements relating to the projects involving the 10% share of the Fund directly available to the chairman of the Joint Committee were signed, plus a substantial project under provincial direction, included in the planning of a vast area.

“Five projects that give concrete answers to needs that have emerged from the territory”, explains the president of the FCC Joint Committee, Dario Bond. The projects had been included in the FCC strategic planning 2019-2024 in the summer. In recent days, however, the third phase of the strategic projects for a large area (for a total of 43 million) was approved.

Sport

Most of the project files financed directly by President Bond relate to the sports area. In fact, agreements have been signed for the construction of the synthetic grass field at the Sedico sports field and at the Mugnai field (Feltre) for an investment of 1 million euros by the Fund.

In addition, 400 thousand euros have been financed for the improvement of sports logistics, in particular for the purchase of material that allows the events to be held in safety (barriers, gazebos, roofs, equipped kitchens, stages, vehicles and other assets).

“It’s about giving logistical support to sports clubs but also to volunteers who organize events,” explains Bond. «The organization of events is important to guarantee the livability of an area and often the associations have no way of dealing with the needs and requirements connected to the events».

Ichthyogenic Center

The latest agreement financed by the share of the Fcc president concerns the ichthyogenic center of Tomo (Feltre), where the Province of Belluno has installed the marble trout selection and reproduction activities for some time. In this case, the Fund’s investment is 200,000 euros and is used to improve the functionality of the hatchery infrastructure with renovations to the main building and the external tanks.

«The ichthyogenic center of Tomo is unique on a regional level and fundamental for the production of marble trout of the Piave strain», comments Bond. “A structure capable of producing millions of fry every year, which is also essential for the wildlife protection of our watercourses”.

Water service

In addition to the four agreements relating to the portion of the FCC president’s direct management fund, the agreement was also signed for the vast project of the “Dolomiti Bellunesi” Basin Council, which aims to achieve high quality standards in the integrated water service.

The intervention provides for the adaptation of the flood spillways, i.e. the works that interrupt the sewage networks and constitute safety safeguards that come into operation in extreme flood conditions (for example due to particularly intense weather events), avoiding spills in points uncontrolled, damage to networks and inconvenience to users.

“The adaptation plan of the Basin Council has estimated the necessary investments at 44 million euros, up to 2033. With this allocation from the Fcc, of 5 million euros, they will be able to carry out the first sections in various Municipalities”, explain Bond and the president of the Province, Roberto Padrin. «The objective is the environmental protection of the territory, with the improvement of the quality of the surface waters».