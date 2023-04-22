The projects that the Youth Council proposes to the Mayor of Valledupar

He Valledupar Youth Council (CMJ) You will have to arrange with the Social Management Office of the Valledupar Mayor’s Office the investment projects aimed at meeting the needs of this population during the 2023 term.

The CMJ debated and socialized the proposals presented by the municipal councilors in recent sessions after having insisted on the administration in the allocation of resources not only for the operation of the corporation, but also for the financing of the proposals.

ENTREPRENEURSHIP FAIR

Some of them are a youth entrepreneurship fairinitiative of the President of the Council, Valentina Arregocés, which would have two stages.

First, the theoretical training in entrepreneurship in partnership with a public university and the Valledupar Chamber of Commerce, and second, the fair itself, where the Vallenato citizens can exhibit and market their business initiatives and demonstrate their artistic and sports skills.

FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

For his part, the adviser of the Blue Team, Juan Sebastian Arevaloproposed a soccer championship “For the strengthening of the social fabric, physical development, integration and recreation.

The youth teams that obtain favorable results would be rewarded with uniforms and professional elements for the development of this activity, according to the proposal.

STORIES COMPETITION AND HEALTH COMMISSION

The councilors also approved the initiative of Tatiana Barros González about a story contest that would be called ‘I live Valledupar’, because the theme would be related to “life” in the Caesarian capital.

The incentive for the three best unpublished texts would be a latest generation tablet, and bonuses for $500.000 in a well-known bookstore, respectively.

From the health sector, Julieta Gutiérrez, María Orcasita, Camilo Ojeda and Ana Herrera hope that the Mayor’s Office will support the project that seeks to form a commission to hold information sessions in educational institutions about mental health, sexually transmitted diseases and infections, adolescent pregnancy and drug use.

THE RESOURCES

Other proposals are aimed at black, Afro-Colombian, Raizal and Palenquera communities; women’s network and oratory debates in public schools in the city.

It should be mentioned that the Mayor’s Office assigned $100 million for the CMJof which about 30% would be allocated to operating expenses of the corporation, and the 70% would be distributed on ideas that are agreed between the two institutions.

