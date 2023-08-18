The Promenade of Haapsalu flavors comes for the tenth time

The seventh promenade of flavors on Karja street. Photos by Andra Kirna.

On Saturday, Haapsalu Karja street will turn into a promenade of flavors for the tenth time, where 65 food and drink vendors will come this time.

According to Tiina Kõresoo, the main organizer of the Promenade of Flavors, nearly half of the visitors are new, while the rest are already well-known and appreciated participants.

65 food and drink vendors will come to Karja street on Saturday the 10th for the Haapsalu taste promenade.

