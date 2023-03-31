Home News The promotion meeting for the construction of the national pension service talent team was held
The promotion meeting for the construction of the national pension service talent team was held

Original Title: The National Elderly Service Talent Team Construction Promotion Conference Held

Newspaper, Zhengzhou, March 30 (Reporter Bi Jingjin) A few days ago, the National Senior Care Service Work Commendation and Senior Care Service Talent Team Construction Promotion Conference was held in Zhengzhou City, Henan Province. The meeting commended advanced units and individuals of senior care services, arranged key tasks for the high-quality development of senior care services, and promoted specific measures to build a talent team for senior care services.

The meeting focused on the “five closely focused” tasks and the implementation of key tasks: First, focus on the development of the elderly care business and the elderly care industry, and build a pattern of supply of elderly care services with multiple subjects, basic guarantees, moderate inclusiveness, and sustainability. Second, we must closely focus on optimizing the services for the lonely and widowed elderly, and improve the care and service system for the elderly with special difficulties. Third, we must closely focus on realizing the basic pension services for all elderly people, and establish and improve the basic pension service system. Fourth, we must closely focus on better overall development and safety, and comprehensively strengthen the comprehensive supervision of elderly care services. Fifth, we must closely focus on institutional reform and deployment, and promote the improvement of work systems and mechanisms.

