The aftermath of Hu Jintao's arrest at the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is still pending, and the CCP Central Propaganda Department is busy putting out the fire. It was reported on the Internet that Hu Jintao reappeared after leaving the stadium at that time, and the father and son also "appeared" on the official media on the same day. Analysis believes that this is a consistent whitewashing trick of the CCP.

At the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Hu Jintao was forcibly removed from the venue in front of everyone’s eyes. Many foreign media exposed the video footage of the scene, which aroused great attention, but domestic media were banned from speaking.

In the past few days, the CCP’s propaganda department has made frequent moves. First, it was said that Hu Jintao left the venue due to health reasons. Later, it was reported on the Internet that Hu Jintao returned to the scene after that, but it was confirmed by the Taiwan Fact-Checking Center as a fraud.

On the 26th, Hu Jintao and his son appeared on the official media on the same day.

Observers pointed out that these series of actions are the CCP’s consistent whitewashing tactics, allowing the parties suspected of being “specially treated” to “show up” to clean up the ground.

Daewoo, a senior media person: “This is a tactic used by the CCP to resolve disputes. The ultimate goal is to make the incident go unresolved. Just like the whereabouts of the Xuzhou Chain Girl, the life and death of the Tangshan woman, Peng Shuai broke the news about Zhang Gaoli’s safety, so far It’s a mystery to the public.”

Xie Tian, ​​a professor at the Aiken School of Business at the University of South Carolina, said: “Whether the media from the CCP or the overseas media, the 50 cents, these pro-Communist people come out to wash the ground at the same time, which just shows that this matter It’s definitely a huge scandal for the CCP.”

Xie Tian pointed out that although Hu Jintao and his son seem to be safe at present, there is no guarantee that they will be safe in the future.

Xie Tian: “Of course, if the CCP immediately takes down Hu Haifeng and Hu Jintao’s sons now, or puts Hu Jintao in prison, this just confirms these speculations overseas. But I believe Hu Haifeng and Hu Jintao themselves, they must be Being under control, Hu Jintao and Hu Haifeng will definitely be dealt with after this period of rumours pass. It’s not just these two people, it’s the whole regiment faction, including the Communist Youth League faction, many, many high-ranking officials will get a bloodbath a treatment.”

Yuan Hongbing, a legal scholar based in Australia who often has news channels in the system, revealed that when Hu Jintao was taken away, no other officials dared to stand up. It is because before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping’s subordinate Ding Xuexiang conveyed the request of the “boss” to the people. During the meeting, no one is allowed to stand up first unless Xi Jinping stands up first. This is a dead rule, an iron command, which must be followed.

Daewoo: “This pre-meeting order should be mainly to demonstrate Xi Jinping’s so-called ‘one-rank’ status, but it had another effect when Hu Jintao was forced to leave the venue. Everyone was dumbfounded in their seats. Don’t move. Even if Mount Tai collapses in front of you, it can’t break the political rules. This decadent atmosphere is full of a strong apocalypse of zombie parties.”

Professor Xie Tian believes that the Western media has inadvertently caught an astonishing scene of infighting in the CCP’s officialdom. Hu Jintao’s astonishing gains have pierced the three layers of the CCP’s painting.

Xie Tian: “The first one, of course, we know what the CCP is promoting about ‘democracy in the whole process, fair elections, and the people being the masters of the country’.

As for the second layer, the CCP’s propaganda of ‘prosperous times’ and ‘harmony’ is now fully demonstrated in the process of Hu Jintao’s arrest. In fact, this violent act in front of the world‘s media and public opinion makes all the propaganda of the CCP lose its effectiveness.

As for the third layer, I think, you can see that when Hu Jintao was put out, everyone seemed to be cold-blooded to the CCP and the high-level officials of the CCP in the entire system. Their dehumanizing, cold-blooded cruelty, The ruthless self-protection and silence, this kind of tragic phenomenon of no direct freedom at all, is displayed in front of the world. I think this actually indicates that the CCP, the autocratic edifice, will soon collapse. “

