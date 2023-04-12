Home News The prosecution cited Daniel Coronell and Alvaro Uribe for slander
News

The prosecution cited Daniel Coronell and Alvaro Uribe for slander

The prosecution cited Daniel Coronell and Alvaro Uribe for slander

In accordance with the Special Abbreviated Procedure that applies in this case, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation sent a communication to the parties so that they appear next Monday, April 17, before the Delegate Prosecutor before the Supreme Court of Justice that is conducting an investigation against the former president for the crime of aggravated slander.

The purpose of the procedure is to transfer the indictment, discover evidence, and carry out a new conciliation between the complainant journalist and the defendant former president, as provided for in article 536 of Law 906 of 2004, added by the Article 13 of Law 1826 of 2017.

The events that triggered the investigation refer to a complaint filed by the journalist against the former president for the publication that the politician made on April 6, 2017 on his Twitter account.

One of the accusations made by the former president against Coronell was that although he did not have evidence, he maintained that the journalist had ties to drug trafficking.

“I have no evidence that Daniel Coronell is a drug trafficker, but he was sponsored by drug trafficking, by Perafán. He is also a dark character in the way he infiltrates justice. He does biased political journalism, which presents him as an investigative,” wrote the head of the Democratic Center.

