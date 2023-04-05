Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Tuesday that “serious criminal conduct” will not be normalized and clarified that “everyone is equal before the law” after former US President Donald Trump was indicted on 34 counts. criminal charges for the alleged bribery of porn actress Stephanie Clifford, known as Stormy Daniels.

“It doesn’t matter who it is: we cannot and will not normalize serious criminal conduct,” he told a news conference, adding that, by virtue of the charges, the former president violated New York state law.

Likewise, Bragg indicated that the participants in the alleged “scheme” in which Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, participated, knew that the payments to about three people who had negative information about Trump, including the porn actress, were “illegal ”.

During the hearing, the prosecution alleged that the bribery of Daniels was part of a plan to suppress any negative information that would harm his campaign for the 2016 presidential election. “He instructed (Cohen, the former attorney for the former president) to that if he could delay the payment until after the elections”, he specified.

Trump was accused of having “orchestrated” a series of payments to buy the silence of three people before the elections. A Trump Tower doorman who claimed to have information about an alleged illegitimate child was paid $30,000 to keep quiet, a woman who claims to have been his lover was paid $150,000 to keep quiet, and Daniels another $130,000 for hiding an alleged extramarital affair, according to the report. prosecutor Alvin Bragg in a press release.

The charges are considered “violations of article 175.10 of the Penal Code” and are defined as an “attempt to defraud and commit another crime” and to hide it. Eleven of them are related to invoices issued by Cohen, who has pleaded guilty and is presumed to be one of the main witnesses in the case.

The 34 charges are very similar, but they refer to crimes committed in a range of eleven months of the year 2017, between February and December.

They consist mainly of the documentary record in different supports, be they account books, checks or other files related to Donald Trump.

“There is nothing (in the accusation). No federal crime is alleged, nor was (crime) committed against any state law. It does not allege what the falsified statement is. It’s really disappointing, it’s sad, and we’re going to fight it, Trump’s lawyer Todd Blanche said after the hearing in which Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges concluded.

Blanche insisted to reporters outside the New York courthouse in Manhattan that she did not expect something like this to happen in the United States.

“Nobody expects this to happen to someone who was president of the United States,” said Trump’s lawyer, who insisted that he has found “no surprises” in the accusations.

Trump has thus become the first former US president to be charged, which could end his aspirations to return to the White House in the 2024 elections.

After appearing before a New York judge, the tycoon, who was released without conditions prior to trial, returned in his private plane to Florida.

Trump, who arrived in New York yesterday, where he spent the night before heading to the Manhattan court this afternoon, announced that he would offer a press conference in Florida today.