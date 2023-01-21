The President and the Attorney General spoke by telephone and agreed to meet face to face on January 30.

The meeting will mean a calm in the midst of the disagreements that the head of the Executive has held with the accusing entity.

“I have spoken with the Attorney General, he is right on some issues, we will talk personally on January 30 to avoid institutional discord in the path of peace, which is the right of Colombian society,” President Petro wrote in his Twitter account. Twitter.

The Special Assets Society, the release of the designated members of the First Line and the suspension of arrest warrants for members of criminal gangs seeking to join the “total peace” process, have been some of the issues on which the Executive and the Prosecutor’s Office have been estranged.

Just this Wednesday, the prosecutor ordered that the meeting of the technical working group that he would have with the SAE to evaluate the allegations of corruption that would exist within that entity be cancelled.

This situation upset President Petro, who described Barbosa’s determination “only makes the mafias happy.”

“The immolated judges did not matter, the wealth of the mafia returns to the mafia. Without the help of the Prosecutor’s Office, we will look for how the assets of the mafia in extinction of the domain stop being controlled by them”, the President had declared.

Barbosa, for his part, has asked the president to respect the Prosecutor’s Office for “its independence and the fight against the mafia.”

