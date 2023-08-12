Home » The Prosecutor’s Office advanced the raid on the billing headquarters of the Arauca energy company – news
News

The Prosecutor’s Office advanced the raid on the billing headquarters of the Arauca energy company – news

by admin
The Prosecutor’s Office advanced the raid on the billing headquarters of the Arauca energy company – news

Authorities in Arauca achieved in the last hours the dismantling of two camps of the Farc dissidents, Structure 10 of the Martín Villa front; Likewise, they destroyed several improvised explosive devices that were in these sectors.

According to the Army, the complexes were located in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Puerto Rondón, and were used to plan and launch terrorist actions against the civilian population and the Public Force of the department of Arauca.

In addition, the military source confirmed that it was able to establish that these places had been abandoned by these criminals due to the constant pressure that has been exerted on them. In the same way, the presumed members of Structure 10 would have planned the installation of three antipersonnel mines using conspicuous elements as decoy with the intention of attacking military personnel in the area.

It is noteworthy that, during the first seven months of 2023, the National Army has managed to locate and destroy 612 antipersonnel mines and/or explosive devices belonging to these armed groups in a controlled manner.

Source: National Army – Eighth Division

See also  Miyerlandi presented his government program for Cali

You may also like

Yunnan Youth Volleyball Championship Begins in Lijiang, Aims...

Federal youth representation sees young people forgotten

與, “Lee Jae-myeong’s ‘facial recognition disorder’ excuse is...

ICBF talks about the fate of the Mucutuy...

Judge Sets Limits on Trump’s Handling of Evidence...

Inner Mongolia’s Cultural and Tourism Department Focuses on...

Addiction medicine: More and more conspicuous level drinkers...

The Tax Directorate records a decline in the...

“What we do is to prevent the inhabitants...

Sylwia Rother cooks on five square meters for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy