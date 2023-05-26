The Prosecutor’s Office appealed the decision – Diario La Página

The First Sentencing Court of San Salvador released Juan Carlos Guzmán Berdugo, father-in-law of former President Mauricio Funes, a decision that has been appealed by the Attorney General’s Office, to prevent the prisoner from escaping.

“There is a high risk of flight for the defendant, so he will continue to be detained,” said the Prosecutor’s Office, regarding the father of Ada Mitchell Guzmán, accused of money and asset laundering.

Guzmán Berdugo was extradited from Costa Rica to El Salvador in May 2021, and was immediately transferred to the Maximum Security prison in Zacatecoluca, as he was considered a “high-risk” prisoner.

The Prosecutor’s Office began an investigation process against the defendant, after he declared expenses for $140,756.43 and that he had only reported income for $7,196.72. The balance of expenses of the father of Ada Michell Guzmán occurred after she began the sentimental relationship with the former president.

The Guzmán Sigüenza spouses used public money to buy vehicles, pay loans and travel abroad, among other things. According to the accusations, he radically changed his lifestyle.

Berdugo is one of the 32 defendants in the case in which the Prosecutor’s Office accuses the refugee Mauricio Funes of having created a network to steal more than $351 million from the Presidential home between 2009 and 2014.