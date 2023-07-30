The Prosecutor’s Office asks to arrest again a community journalist who was tortured in prison

The Association of Journalists of El Salvador (APES) denounced on Wednesday that the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) asked the Second Court Against Organized Crime to re-arrest community journalist Víctor Barahona, who was imprisoned for almost a year by the regime. of exception in force since 2022 and that pointed out torture and arbitrariness against him.

The APES indicated that the Court ordered a hearing to review the probation granted to Barahona at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office.

“APES condemns the actions of the Court and the FGR and considers that it is an act that seeks to silence the journalist Victor Barahona, who two weeks ago made public the human rights violations of which he was a victim inside the prisons,” he pointed out. the organization of journalists.

The Prosecutor’s Office requested the review on the grounds that “the circumstances for which substitute measures were granted to provisional detention have changed,” which would be the journalist’s statements regarding harassment and torture within the prison system of El Salvador. .

It also indicated that Barahona “received an appointment for the aforementioned hearing through a document that does not contain the name of the judge, nor the time the document was prepared, nor the type of proceeding, nor the signature or seal of the convening Court”, with which that “this type of process contains vices and does not respect due process.”

“As APES, we strongly condemn the cowardly and intimidating actions used by State entities that seek to criminalize any critical voice, instead of repairing the physical and psycho-emotional damage that journalist Víctor Barahona faced,” he stressed.

He asked “to respect due process and that the constitutional guarantees of Víctor Barahona be respected,” he also called on the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) to “issue precautionary measures in favor of Víctor Barahona.”

On July 11, APES publicly denounced the arbitrary detention of Barahona, who was imprisoned for more than 11 months and allegedly suffered torture.

It added that “for 11 months and 12 days, Barahona remained in overcrowded conditions, tortured, and without access to medical care” in at least three prisons.

