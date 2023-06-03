Home » The Prosecutor’s Office denies the version of the Police in the case of ‘shocks’ to Sarabia’s ex-nanny
The Prosecutor’s Office denies the version of the Police in the case of ‘shocks’ to Sarabia’s ex-nanny

Through a statement, the Attorney General’s Office accuses the Police of having provided false information about the responsibility for the interceptions.

The Prosecutor’s Office affirms that the argument presented by the Police in a statement is false, in which it was indicated that an investigator from the Criminal Investigation and Interpol Directorate (DIJIN) had requested the interception of the telephone lines of the former babysitter and the domestic assistant of the Chief of Staff of the Presidency of the Republic, Laura Camila Sarabia Torres.

In the statement, the Prosecutor’s Office states that on January 30, another member of the National Police prepared a form in which it was indicated that an anonymous source affirmed that the cell lines of the two mentioned persons belonged to aliases “La Cocinera” and aliases “La Madrina”, two alleged members of the ‘Clan del Golfo’. Subsequently, the intervention of those telephone numbers was formally requested. These documents led a prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate against Criminal Organizations to order the intervention of the communications of the two women.

On February 9, after keeping the lines intercepted for 10 days, the DIJIN investigator requested to suspend the activity because no relevant information was obtained about the ‘Clan del Golfo’ and conversations of a personal nature were being listened to.

In this way, it has been clearly established that the request to intercept the telephone lines of the people who worked for the Chief of Staff of the Presidency of the Republic was made one day after Mrs. Sarabia Torres and her husband reported the loss of 4,000 dollars.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation highlights that the information provided by the National Police in its statement is false and has misled a specialized prosecutor

